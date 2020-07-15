BY-ELECTION AGAIN AS ANOTHER REP FROM NAJIB’S HOME STATE DIES: ‘SLIM ASSEMBLYMAN SUFFERS HEART ATTACK WHILE PLAYING GOLF’ – REPORT

IPOH: Umno’s Slim assemblyman Datuk Khusairi Abdul Talib passed away on Wednesday (July 15).

Khusairi, 59, is believed to have suffered a heart attack while playing golf and was rushed to the Bentong Hospital in Pahang.

Perak Umno chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamad confirmed the news.

Khusairi, the Tanjung Malim Umno division chairman during the 14th general election, obtained a 2,183 majority to win his seat.

Arrangements are still being made to bring his body back to Slim River from Bentong.

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu in a statement said Khusairi’s death was a great loss to the people of Perak, his constituents, as well as for the Tanjung Malim Umno division.

“I have lost a good friend whom I treated as my own brother.

“My deepest condolences to his family,” added Faizal.

ANN

