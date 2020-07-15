‘BE A GENTLEMAN & TELL US’ – AND SO GUAN ENG TOLD UMNO MPs THE TRUTH – IT WAS AZMIN WHO APPROVED ASSET SALES – AND IF THEY WERE NOT SATISFIED, THEY COULD ASK THEIR OWN PM8 MUHYIDDIN: YET DUMBO OR NOT, UMNO MPs KNOWING FULL WELL THE SPECTRE OF MAHATHIR LOOMS LARGE BEHIND HIS HANDPICKED ECONOMICS MINISTER, PRETENDED DISBELIEF – ‘BAGAN IS ASKING FOR TROUBLE!’

BN MPs today grilled Lim Guan Eng (Harapan-Bagan) in Parliament over his conduct as the finance minister under the previous Pakatan Harapan government.

Lim (above), when debating the royal address in the Dewan Rakyat today, explained that the approval of asset sales was not the under Finance Ministry’s jurisdiction at that time.

“When I was the finance minister, I did not approve the sale of any government asset. Any sale, if it happens, comes under other ministers, not the finance minister.

“So don’t blame the minister not involved in the sales,” he implored.

This prompted BN MPs to nudge Lim to spill the beans.

“Mention the minister’s name. Let us know which minister who sold (assets). Was it the previous prime minister? Who?

“Be a gentleman and tell us so it will be easier for us,” urged Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim (BN-Baling).

Lim then advised them to direct their queries at current Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin who would have knowledge of the asset sales process.

The DAP secretary-general added that any such decisions made under the previous Harapan government were all approved by the cabinet.

However, Tajuddin Abdul Rahman (BN-Pasir Salak) was not satisfied by that answer and raised the issue of Khazanah Nasional Berhad selling a 16 percent stake to Japan’s Mitsui Co Ltd for RM8.42 billion.

Pursuant to that, Tajuddin (above) questioned if Lim, as finance minister then, was stupid. This triggered a verbal melee between the government and opposition MPs.

After the war of words died down, Lim reiterated that the issue was not under the finance ministry’s jurisdiction.

“I would like to state that if there were any asset sales, be it from Khazanah, or related to Mitsui, they were not approved by the Finance Ministry.

“If you want to ask which minister, then ask the YB from Gombak (Azmin Ali),” Lim said as he grinned in the direction of Azmin.

Azmin was the economic affairs minister under the previous Harapan government and is now the International Trade and Industry Minister with a senior minister status under the current Perikatan Nasional government.

Azmin also smiled and appeared to want to give an explanation as he stood up but later sat down again because another round of noisy arguments started to break out.

“Bagan is asking for trouble,” Abdul Azeez (below) exclaimed.

Deputy speaker Azalina Othman Said, who presided over the House at the time, was firm as she repeatedly tried to stop MPs on both sides from launching into tirades against one another.

Earlier, Lim in his speech had denied BN MPs’ accusations that he ignored pleas for the Finance Ministry to intervene in disputes with banks. He also rebuffed claims of setting the Inland Revenue Board on certain people.

He urged the government to keep the deficit under control and to ensure that any additional debt which needs to be undertaken amid the Covid-19 pandemic is prudently spent on the people.

