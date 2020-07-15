NAJIB JEALOUS OF SHAFIE? ‘HE BECAME CONCERNED WHEN MAHATHIR NAMED ME AS PM CANDIDATE’ – YET SILLY BOASTER OR NOT, SHAFIE IS NOT EVEN A TIER 1 LEADER – EVEN ALLIES & FOES ALIKE VIEW HIS NOMINATION AS ANOTHER OF DR M’S EVIL PLOTS OR AT BEST A CRUEL JOKE

Shafie Apdal has come under fire from Najib Abdul Razak, who leaked appeal letters concerning government projects when the Warisan president was in the former premier’s cabinet.

Najib accused Shafie, who was the rural and regional development minister at the time, of being the most frequent in rejecting the open tender process.

He also claimed that Shafie appealed to him on numerous occasions to choose a selective tender as opposed to an open process.

Asked for his response on this, the Sabah chief minister said he fell in Najib’s crosshairs after being named as a possible prime minister candidate for Pakatan Harapan and its allies.

“I suppose he (Najib) was concerned when Dr Mahathir (Mohamad) mentioned my name as a candidate for PM-9. It (the attack) never happened (before).

“Only when this issue cropped up, I became (his) target,” he told a media interview in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

Not willing to discuss the issue initially, the Sabah politician claimed that he kept similar letters which Najib had signed.

However, Shafie said he does not want to go down the same road as Najib and accused the former premier of having his fair share of such practices too.

“There were times when we had open tender, and they (those who failed in their bid) said they wanted to make an appeal. And they went to see Najib.

“After they saw Najib, they conveyed a message to me that Najib had agreed. They only need an appeal letter,” he claimed.

Stressing that there was nothing illegal with writing letters of appeal in the government, Shafie disagreed with singling him out over the matter.

He claimed that Najib had also signed letters approving appeals for government contracts before.

“They shouldn’t be saying now that I made this and that appeal. I have copies of those letters too.

“I have copies of letters where he (Najib) signed and approved, and I know.

“But I don’t want to (reveal the letters as Najib did). It is okay,” Shafie added.

On Saturday, Najib posted on his Facebook page photos of two letters bearing Shafie’s signature, which the latter addressed to Najib, appealing to the then PM to reconsider two project tenders.

The letters, both dated in 2013, concerned road-building projects in Johor and Sabah.

Najib: I criticised Shafie even before PM nomination, he did not notice

Najib Abdul Razak has denied targetting Warisan president Shafie Apdal because the latter was named as a potential prime minister candidate for Pakatan Harapan and its allies. In an immediate response to Shafie’s claims in a Malaysiakini article, the former premier (above) said he had criticised the Sabah chief minister on various issues before. “It is not true that I am only targeting him because he is named as one of the several PM candidates for Harapan. “As Malaysiakini is aware, I have been writing on a wide range of issues daily since the 14th general election. “This includes my criticism of how Warisan formed the backdoor government in Sabah with Tun Mahathir’s (Dr Mahathir Mohamad) help when Tun threatened and used the MACC to harass Sabah BN assemblypersons, which caused many to jump ship,” he added in a statement to Malaysiakini. Earlier today, Malaysiakini quoted Shafie (below) as claiming that he landed in Najib’s crosshairs because the latter was concerned about him being nominated as a prime minister candidate. The Warisan president was responding to Najib leaking two appeal letters inked by Shafie with regard to government contracts in 2013 on social media. At the time, Shafie was a member of the former premier’s cabinet. He was later axed in 2015. Meanwhile, Najib listed his previous criticisms against Shafee in his statement to Malaysiakini this afternoon. These included Shafie’s decision to appoint a Warisan member as director of Air Sabah after forming the state government despite the individual having been investigated over a corruption scandal involving the firm. Najib said he also criticised Shafie for retaining the Air Sabah director despite a court ruling that his appointment was unconstitutional. Apart from this, the former premier said he was also critical of the chief minister’s selection of Peter Anthony as a Sabah minister and retaining him in the position even after he was charged in court. On another issue, Najib pointed out that he took Shafie to task over the Sabah state government’s failure to go after its deputy chief minister Christina Liew who owed it RM557 million. “So it is not true that I am targeting him now because he has been named as a PM candidate. “Perhaps he did not notice all the above criticism in the past when he was not named as PM candidate yet,” he added.

