BN Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the youth of today were fed up with the chaotic nature of national politics, as well as its racial and religious slant.

As such, he said it is important for politicians to return to the values that form a harmonious society.

“Young people are fed up with today’s chaotic politics. They do not want to discuss race and religion-based politics…

“For 22 months of the Pakatan Harapan government rule, the issue of race constantly arose as they tried to rip apart… the base of this country,” Asyraf (above) said during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur today.

His statement came in the wake of a chaotic first day of the current Dewan Rakyat session on Monday (Jul 13).

The hullabaloo continued during proceedings yesterday when opposition lawmakers raised their objections to the swearing-in of former Election Commission Azhar Azizan Harun to the position of Parliament speaker without a vote.

They also voiced their disapproval on offensive remarks made against DAP MP Kasthuriraani Patto and the heckling of former minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

The ongoing session, slated to end on Aug 27, is the first full Dewan Rakyat sitting to be held since the installation of the new Perikatan Nasional government. A previous sitting in May was held for just one day – a purported safety feature in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Asyraf called on elected representatives to showcase better attitudes when debating in Parliament.

Although differences in opinions were bound to arise during debates, the youth chief reminded MPs that good conduct was necessary, in the Dewan Rakyat, when debating issues concerning the people.

“We never allowed for Parliament to become a stage for us to insult and debate without manners and morals.

“Parliament is a noble place where the voice of the people must be debated with manners, morals, and based on facts,” he added.

