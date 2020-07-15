BOOLICKER OR NOT, SHAFIE GETS A KICKING FROM SABAH YOUTH LEADERS OVER HIS GUSHING COMMENTS ON MAHATHIR: WHAT ‘MAJOR ROLE’ – INGRATE MAHATHIR JUST GOT LUCKY BECAUSE ANWAR AGREED TO CEDE WAY FOR HIM & ALLOWED HIM & HIS GANG TO CONTEST UNDER PKR LOGO

Sabah PKR Youth information chief Razeef Rakimin (above) disagrees with Warisan president Shafie Apdal that Pakatan Harapan won the 2018 general election (GE14) due to the major role played by Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“We disagree with Shafie that only Mahathir could topple Umno,” he said in a statement today.

“If an individual can be a factor, then PKR president Anwar Ibrahim is a factor too because Mahathir, according to Pakatan Harapan’s agreement, would only be made an interim prime minister.

“Transition of power would take place after Anwar is pardoned (for his sodomy charge) by the ruler and become a parliamentarian.

“How could an interim prime minister become a main factor that toppled the six decades-long BN rule? Not to mention that his Bersatu contested many of the parliamentary seats, but won only 13 out of 51 seats,” Razeef said.

“Thus, we would like to state that Anwar (below) is the main factor because the people want to see a future brought by a wave of reforms and the emergence of people taking over the premiership.”

PKR too, he said, can be said to be another factor as Pakatan Harapan candidates in Peninsular Malaysia contested under PKR’s ticket in GE14.

‘It was the people’s tsunami’

“However, we need to accept the fact that it was the people’s tsunami that factored, instead of the influence of an individual.

“The Sabah chief minister needs to see this clearly and he should understand that it wasn’t Mahathir nor Shafie himself who led to the victory of Pakatan Harapan in the 2018 election.

“Mahathir was merely at the right place and time, coinciding with the people’s tsunami which rejected BN (and ultimately led to political change).

“Pakatan Harapan made a correct decision not to name Mahathir as its prime minister candidate (if it came to power) as he was the cause of the collapse of the Harapan government due to his attempt to thwart the transition of power and ultimately, he was betrayed by his trusted men,” Razeef added.

In an interview yesterday, Shafie (above) underscored the importance of the nonagenarian’s role, especially with regard to the Malay electorate, that enabled Harapan and its allies to capture Putrajaya.

Shafie said it was Mahathir’s influence that shifted the balance of power from Umno to Bersatu, which has since quit Harapan, in the marginal seats during the 14th general election in 2018.

Furthermore, he said, if Mahathir and Anwar joined hands, the pair would present a powerful political alternative to the Perikatan Nasional government, which comprises Umno and PAS as well.

MKINI

.