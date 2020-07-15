MAHATHIR, ACCUSED OF BEING THE REAL FOX BEHIND BACKDOOR COUP TO STOP ANWAR & PAKATAN, FINALLY SHOWS HAND – ADMITS HE MAY JOIN ‘NEW POLITICAL PARTY’ – EVEN AS ‘SHERATON MOVE’ MASTERMIND AZMIN CARTEL GETS READY TO PROVIDE THE ‘CRITICAL MASS’ OF MPs?

Should there be a snap election, former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad has teased that he and his supporters may contest under a new political party.

The 95-year-old also suggested that he would keep to the “sidelines” whilst still participating in campaigning.

He said this during a recent video interview with Hong Kong-based business news website Investvine when asked about the possibility of a snap election amid the present unstable political climate.

“Well, I’ll be quite old by then. I will be on the sidelines perhaps, helping others, helping my own parties to contest and hopefully (we) might be able to gain some seats.

“But my own party (Bersatu) is now split into two – one part is with the government and one part is with me. They are trying their best to make sure I cannot contest under the party name.

“So we are faced with the possibility of having to contest under a different name, maybe a new party. So the position at this moment is very uncertain,” he answered.

In May, Mahathir and four of his supporters were booted out of Bersatu – the party he founded.

This came after the group publicly broke away from party president Muhyiddin Yassin (above), whom Mahathir personally accused of betraying him for the prime minister’s post. They had also sat as opposition MPs during the May 18 Dewan Rakyat sitting.

The group has since mounted a legal challenge against the move.

Elaborating, the Langkawi MP reiterated his prediction that Bersatu will fare disastrously in a snap poll.

“Our own party – both the one inside the government and outside the government – we have lost the support of our previous coalition (Pakatan Harapan) and we are not getting the support of Umno and all that (from the) new coalition.

“So the performance will be very bad for the party,” he said during the interview.

Back in February, Bersatu quit the Harapan coalition and formed the Perikatan Nasional government with Umno, PAS, GPS, PBS and STAR in a political coup now known as the “Sheraton Move”.

However, PN’s fraught grip on power has led to concerns that its collapse was possible at any moment.

After Harapan repeatedly threatened to launch a counter-coup, some Umno leaders called for a snap election to solve the instability.

In a vote to remove the Dewan Rakyat speaker yesterday, it was revealed that PN had a wafer-thin majority of 111 against 109 from the opposition. – MKINI

Anticipating snap polls, Dr Mahathir hints at forming new party

Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a news conference in Putrajaya, May 18, 2020. — Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, – Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad who co-founded Bersatu ahead of GE14 has now indicated he may form another new party amid talks of a snap general election. The Langkawi MP was asked by Investvine, a business news portal from Hong Kong, about his preparations for GE15, which is speculated may be called before the current mandate expires in 2023 due to the thin parliamentary majority of the ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) government under the leadership of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. Dr Mahathir who just turned 95 four days ago said he would be working on the “sidelines, perhaps helping others from my own parties to contest”. “Hopefully we might be able to gain some seats, but my own party is now split into two. “One part is with the government, and the other is with me. So they are trying their best to contest under the party’s name. “So we are faced with the possibility of having to contest under a different name, maybe a new party. So the position at this moment is very uncertain,” Dr Mahathir said in the interview. He said he needs to first gauge if Bersatu can even garner enough support to contest, saying that the Umno splinter party has lost the support of its previous coalition members. “We want to know whether we can have enough support to contest, because obviously our own party, both the one in the government as well as outside the government, we have lost the support of our previous coalition, and we are not getting the support of Umno and the new coalition. So the performance will be very bad for the party,” he said. Dr Mahathir is currently embroiled in a court challenge against his expulsion from Bersatu by its president Muhyiddin who is the sitting prime minister. Dr Mahathir stepped down as prime minister in February, triggering the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition that came to power in Election 2018. He initially sought a return to office if PH regains federal power, but later withdrew in favour of Sabah Chief Minister and Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal following an impasse with PKR which insists on its president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as their bloc’s prime ministerial candidate. – MALAY MAIL

MKINI / MALAY MAIL

.