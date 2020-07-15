BEHIND THE ROYAL SMILES: AHA! SO ‘BACKDOOR GOVT’ COUP WAS ACTUALLY A ‘PALACE DOOR’ COUP – AHMAD MASLAN, NEVER KNOWN FOR HIS WIT, LETS THE CAT OUT OF THE BAG

Finally, an acknowledgement, albeit in grovelling terms, from this BN/PN flunky (and recipient of 1MDB stolen money) that in installing ‘PM8′ the Agong took matters into his own hands.

It was not therefore a ‘backdoor’ coup but a ‘palace’ coup the MP explains, signalling that it makes it OK if the sovereign role of parliament is usurped by the King as opposed to mere devious politicians.

Were any mere commentator or news organisation to voice such a conclusion (which various foreign news organisations already have) Maslan’s political allies would be sure to rush to the police station screaming ‘treason’ for ‘insulting’ the monarchy.

However, Maslan has now confirmed it from the safety of parliament in his attempt to normalise and legitimise a coup that was above all organised by his fellow thieves and a bunch of political opportunists.

Open Admission Of ‘Palace Door’ Government

The Perikatan Nasional (PN) federal administration is not a backdoor government but a legitimate ‘palace-door government’, said BN’s Pontian MP, Ahmad Maslan. He said this is because PN was installed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, who resolved the political crisis following the resignation of Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister. Ahmad also said that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who was announced as the premier succeeding Mahathir, was the savior of the country instead of a “traitor” as labelled by some. He said the Agong had resolved the political crisis with wisdom, following the resignation of Mahathir on Feb 24.

