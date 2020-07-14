POISONOUS AZMIN CARTEL LOOKING FOR PLACE TO FLEE? ‘HENCHWOMAN’ ZURAIDA FINALLY BREAKS SILENCE, ADMITS THEIR CARTEL ONLY ‘LABELLED’ AS BERSATU FOR ‘STRATEGIC REASONS’ – BUT HAVE NOT JOINED PARTY – AMID TALK THEY MAY FORM NEW PARTY WITH MAHATHIR & SHAFIE IF MUHYIDDIN DUMPS THEM FOR UMNO
KUALA LUMPUR— The former PKR lawmakers who left the party with Gombak MP Datuk Seri Azmin Ali were seated with Bersatu MPs in the Dewan Rakyat as it was “strategic” for them to do so, said Zuraida Kamaruddin.
The housing and local government minister also told reporters today that the 11 MPs who helped form the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government have not joined Bersatu yet.
“We are waiting for Bersatu to finish its party elections and annual general meeting first. Then we will move into Bersatu. We are also waiting for them to amend the party constitution.
Their departure, along with Langkawi MP Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s resignation as prime minister, had triggered the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration after 22 months in government.
The Perikatan Nasional administration took over in the vacuum, with Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the prime minister supported by Umno, PAS and GPS.
Azmin and his group were initially presented as joining Bersatu but later clarified that they have not yet entered the party officially and were technically independents.
MALAY MAIL
