MUHYIDDIN TAKES A SWIPE AT UMNO & PAS – TABUNG HAJI NOT CONTROLLED BY NON-MUSLIMS AS ALLEGED BY ‘CERTAIN QUARTERS’

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday disputed claims that Muslim pilgrimage fund Tabung Haji (TH) was controlled by non-Muslims, allegations which cropped up during Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) tenure in power.

He said this in a written reply to Mujahid Yusof Rawa (PH-Parit Buntar) who asked if the previous government had sold TH assets and allowed it to be controlled by non-Muslims.

He said based on the fund’s performance report for the first half of 2020, TH’s total assets stood at RM78 billion compared to RM1.9 billion in liabilities.

He added that assets deemed uncompetitive were transferred through its recovery and restructuring plan to Urusharta Jamaah Sdn Bhd, a special purpose vehicle under the Ministry of Finance Incorporated

“Therefore, TH is not controlled by non-Muslims,” he said.

In a tweet later on, Mujahid said he hoped Muhyiddin’s response would put to rest talk that the PH administration had sold off TH assets.

“Facts do not lie,” he added.

The allegations arose in February after a picture of then-finance minister Lim Guan Eng at a TH meeting went viral on social media.

The Prime Minister’s Department however said the picture was taken during Mujahid’s visit with the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) director-general and officials from Jakim’s Shariah Maqasid Division to the finance ministry to explain the concept of a Rahmatan Lil’ Alamin Islamic administration on Feb 18.

It also said the 1995 Tabung Haji Act states that the minister in charge of TH is the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department managing the affairs of Islam, not the finance minister. – FMT

