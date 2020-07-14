MUHYIDDIN TAKES A SWIPE AT UMNO & PAS – TABUNG HAJI NOT CONTROLLED BY NON-MUSLIMS AS ALLEGED BY ‘CERTAIN QUARTERS’
PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday disputed claims that Muslim pilgrimage fund Tabung Haji (TH) was controlled by non-Muslims, allegations which cropped up during Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) tenure in power.
He said this in a written reply to Mujahid Yusof Rawa (PH-Parit Buntar) who asked if the previous government had sold TH assets and allowed it to be controlled by non-Muslims.
He said based on the fund’s performance report for the first half of 2020, TH’s total assets stood at RM78 billion compared to RM1.9 billion in liabilities.
“Therefore, TH is not controlled by non-Muslims,” he said.
In a tweet later on, Mujahid said he hoped Muhyiddin’s response would put to rest talk that the PH administration had sold off TH assets.
“Facts do not lie,” he added.
The allegations arose in February after a picture of then-finance minister Lim Guan Eng at a TH meeting went viral on social media.
The Prime Minister’s Department however said the picture was taken during Mujahid’s visit with the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) director-general and officials from Jakim’s Shariah Maqasid Division to the finance ministry to explain the concept of a Rahmatan Lil’ Alamin Islamic administration on Feb 18.
It also said the 1995 Tabung Haji Act states that the minister in charge of TH is the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department managing the affairs of Islam, not the finance minister. – FMT
Muhyiddin: Tabung Haji not controlled by non-Muslims as alleged by certain quarters
KUALA LUMPUR: Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) is not being controlled by non-Muslims as alleged by certain quarters, says Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin .
In a parliamentary written reply, Muhyiddin said that in line with the implementation of the TH restructuring and recovery plan, non-performing assets were moved to a special purpose vehicle (SPV) company, namely Urusharta Jamaah Sdn Bhd (UJSB).
He added that UJSB is fully owned by the government under the Finance Ministry Inc.
“Therefore, TH is not being controlled by non-Muslims,” Muhyiddin said.
Mujahid had asked the prime minister to clarify the state of TH’s assets and whether it is true that TH was being controlled by non-Muslims.
He also revealed the latest position of TH board assets as of June 30 as announced in the TH performance report stood at RM78bil, with surplus assets against its liabilities of RM1.9 bil.
Meanwhile, in a separate written reply to Datuk Seri Hasan Arifin (Umno-Rompin), who asked about TH revenue last year, Muhyiddin said a good performance was recorded.
“For the 2019 financial year, which is still under audit, TH generated a total of RM3.2bil through fixed-income asset investments, which produced RM1.6bil or 51% of overall revenue.
“Property investment and equity contributed RM0.5bil, while Islamic money market instruments generated RM0.4bil in 2019,” said Muhyiddin.
Previously, the Pakatan Harapan government were often accused by detractors of selling TH assets to non-Muslim companies.
However, former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had said that TH was “letting go” of some of its properties because they are not giving any returns. – ANN
