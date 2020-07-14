OF A BACKDOOR SPEAKER & RACIST MPs: TO WIN MALAY HEARTS, MUST THEIR MOUTHS BE SO SPITEFUL & FULL OF HATE – THEIR ACTIONS SO CHEAP & DECEITFUL?
MALAYSIANS, particularly those concerned about parliamentary democracy, who have been anxiously waiting for the belated parliamentary session amid the Covid-19 pandemic were utterly gobsmacked and disgruntled yesterday after the second meeting of the third session of the 14th parliament opened for business.
There were ruckus and mischievous conduct among a number of so-called Yang Berhormat, particularly when the Dewan Rakyat was debating the controversial motion to oust the speaker Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof.
Moments like this make you wonder whether the chamber, where civil and informed debates are supposed to take place, was really august as claimed previously. Misdemeanours of this nature not only reflect badly on the lawmakers, but also on our Parliament.
Snide remarks interjected the speeches of members of the opposition, while former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad was heckled, as they spoke against the motion.
With the support of 111 MPs against 109 who opposed the motion, former Election Commission chairman Azhar Azizan Harun, the choice of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, was finally ordained as the speaker.
Incidentally, such a razor-thin majority may haunt Muhyiddin-led Perikatan Nasional when bills are expected to be passed in the chamber in future proceedings.
Indeed, the placement of Azhar as the speaker earned the ire of the opposition MPs as they felt that there was no valid reason for the former speaker to be removed, which resonates with Ariff’s contention that “nowhere in the world is a legislative speaker removed without a clear and valid reason”.
As if the commotion in the morning was not enough, chaos emerged soon after Azhar took the exalted seat in the house.
It came about when Batu Kawan MP Kasthuriraani Patto asked a legitimate question as to why there were no women on the select committee mooted by law minister Takiyuddin Hassan.
Her question instead prompted a snide remark from Baling MP Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahman who snapped, “Too dark, I can’t see”.
This racist remark obviously didn’t go down well with certain opposition lawmakers, particularly Kasthuriraani herself, who claimed that Azeez even asked her to wear powder (presumably for visibility).
It is disturbing that racist playbook of yesteryears is still being employed without any compunction by certain lawmakers as if parliamentary proceedings would be incomplete without it.
The worldwide #BlackLivesMatter movement, which calls out racists and bigots, and condemns racist speech and action, seems to have flown over the heads of many of these MPs.
It is utterly shameful if one were to compare yesterday’s turbulent session of the house with the ones conducted by the young organisers of the virtual parliament, Parlimen Digital, recently.
The virtual lawmakers not only came well prepared for their sessions but also conducted themselves elegantly without having to resort to racist or sexist remarks or childish behaviour in order to be noticed.
Furthermore, they were articulate and confident, presenting well-informed suggestions that are consonant with the needs of contemporary Malaysia, such as measures to solve youth unemployment.
It is hoped that common sense would prevail so that the Dewan Rakyat would not be further subject to indignity. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
‘Gelap’ refers to seating area, says Azeez after apology
“For two years, I had also sat there (motions to where Kasthuri Patto is seated) and that area is dark and the speaker normally can’t see us.
“My comment yesterday was in reference to the area that is dark and I want netizens to know this. I nevertheless apologise for the comment,” said Azeez, who was ordered to apologise and retract the comment by newly minted speaker Azhar Azizan Harun.
Kasthuri (Batu Kawan-PH), who was the target of the comments, said the comments were also “an insult to women”.
“YB Baling not only said I was dark, he also asked me to wear powder,” she said.
She questioned the silence of the women MPs on the government bench, saying their failure to respond to Azeez’s sexist tone could be interpreted as condonation.
Kasthuri earlier asked about the absence of women in the select committee mooted by Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan.
Interceding in the heated exchange, R.S.N. Rayer (Jelutong-PH) urged Azeez to retract his words as they were racist.
Earlier, in making the ruling, Azhar said: “I have checked Hansard and decided that the word (gelap) was rather offensive and have instructed Baling to retract it and apologise.”
“I hope that other MPs will not repeat this,” said the former Election Commission chairman.
The Dewan Rakyat session yesterday was suspended at 3.32pm after Azhar lost control of the house as lawmakers argued over Azeez’s “gelap” and “guna bedak” (“use talcum powder”) remarks.
After the apology, Kasthuri urged Azhar to take sterner action against future infringements.
“Despite his reasons, it shouldn’t have been said. The reason about the lighting aside, I believe there were other ulterior reasons, as he also asked me to use more powder.”
Not wanting to prolong the issue, Azhar urged the MPs to move on and continue with the question-and-answer session.
“Baling has apologised and let’s move on. I will take sterner action in future.” – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
