WHO DARES TO MAKE ROSMAH A ‘SCAPEGOAT’? NOT ME – FORMER TOP CIVIL SERVANT DENIES POINTING FINGER AT EX-FLOM TO ‘SAVE HIMSELF’

KUALA LUMPUR: A witness in the corruption trial of Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor was accused of making the wife of the former prime minister a scapegoat in the case.

The case is over the supply and installation of solar energy systems in 369 schools in Sarawak.

Counsel Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kadir suggested former Education Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Alias Ahmad was doing so to save himself from being linked to the project contract fraud by Jepak Holdings.

“I am proposing that your statement is just a self-serving statement; you only wanted to make my client a scapegoat, ” Akberdin said, and Alias replied, “disagree”.

The 12th prosecution witness was giving his statement on the 15th day of the trial in which Rosmah, 68, is facing a charge of soliciting RM187.5mil and two charges of receiving a bribe of RM6.5mil from Jepak Holdings managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin.

The bribe was allegedly received via Rosmah’s former aide, Datuk Rizal Mansor, as gratification for helping Jepak Holdings to secure the Hybrid Photovoltaic Integrated System as well as the maintenance and operation of genset/diesel for 369 rural Sarawak schools valued at RM1.25bil in direct negotiation with the ministry.

The offences were allegedly committed at a cafe in a mall in Jalan Putra here, at her residence in Jalan Langgak Duta, Taman Duta, and Seri Perdana in Putrajaya between January 2016 and Sept 7,2017.

In his earlier statement, Alias told the court that Rosmah had asked him to expedite the signing of the hybrid solar project contract in Sarawak apart from asking him on the development of advance payment to Jepak.

Akberdin, when cross-examining 62-year-old Alias, was also seen pressuring the witness who held the post of secretary-general from Sept 5,2016, to May 22,2018, including accusing Alias and former Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid of being in cahoots with Jepak.

Akberdin: I am suggesting that you and Mahdzir were actually in cahoots with Jepak and that is why you did not take action against Jepak which admitted committing fraud under the terms of the contract.

Alias: Disagree, this is an accusation against me. KPM (Education Ministry) had given three proposals to settle the issue, including conducting an internal investigation, amending the contract and lodging a police report.

Akberdin: Was a police report made?

Alias: I was informed that the three proposals were not carried out as I learnt the related files had been taken by MACC (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission) and that is why it was not carried out.

Akberdin: MACC was not in the picture (investigating) at that time, actually you did not allow KPM to lodge the police report. Forgive me, I am saying you are responsible for obstructing your officer from making the police report.

Alias: Disagree, it is a serious allegation against me.

When cross-examined by Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib, Alias said in his 37-year service in the ministry, the hybrid solar project in Sarawak was the only one which violated the guidelines stipulated by the treasury.

Ahmad Akram: As the guarding officer then, why did you allow the violation to happen?

Alias: There was approval from then prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak through a letter dated Nov 7,2016, to speed up awarding the project to Jepak as well as project procurement process and there was a request by Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor to expedite the signing of the contract of the hybrid solar project in Sarawak.

The trial before judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan continues today.

— Bernama

