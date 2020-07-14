AS MUHYIDDIN PATS HIS OWN BACK & PLAYS POLITICS – COVID-19 IS BACK – AND WITH A VENGEANCE: ‘TOO MANY COUNTRIES ARE HEADED IN THE WRONG DIRECTION’ – WHO ISSUES WARNING AFTER SHOCKING JUMP OF 1 MILLION CASES IN 5 DAYS – WITH CALIFORNIA THE LATEST TO SHUT DOWN BUSINESSES & SCHOOLS AGAIN
The number of coronavirus infections around the world hit 13 million on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, climbing by a million in just five days.
The pandemic has now killed more than half a million people in six-and-a-half months, and World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said there would be no return to the “old normal” for the foreseeable future, especially if preventive measures were neglected.
“Let me be blunt, too many countries are headed in the wrong direction, the virus remains public enemy number one,” he told a virtual briefing from WHO headquarters in Geneva.
“If basics are not followed, the only way this pandemic is going to go, it is going to get worse and worse and worse. But it does not have to be this way.”
Reuters’ global tally, which is based on government reports, shows the disease accelerating fastest in Latin America.
The Americas account for more than half the world’s infections and half the deaths.
Parts of the world, especially the United States with more than 3.3 million confirmed cases, are still seeing huge increases in a first wave of Covid-19 infections, while others “flatten the curve” and ease lockdowns.
Some places, such as the Australian city of Melbourne and Leicester in England, are implementing a second round of shutdowns. Chinese-ruled Hong Kong, albeit with a low 1,522 cases, is to tighten social distancing measures again amid growing worries about a third wave.
The United States reported a daily global record of 69,070 new infections on July 10. In Brazil, 1.86 million people have tested positive, including President Jair Bolsonaro, and more than 72,000 people have died.
‘Political football’
The US state of Florida reported a record increase of more than 15,000 new cases in 24 hours on Sunday, more than South Korea’s total since the disease was first identified at the end of last year. It tallied another 12,624 new cases on Monday.
Coronavirus infections are rising in about 40 US states, according to a Reuters comparison of the past two weeks and the prior two weeks.
Yet US President Donald Trump and White House officials have repeatedly said the disease is under control and that schools must reopen in the autumn.
“The president and his administration are messing with the health of our children,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on CNN’s “State of the Union” programme.
“We all want our children to go back to school, parents do and children do. But they must go back safely.”
WHO emergencies head Mike Ryan urged countries not to turn schools into “another political football”, saying they could safely reopen once the virus had been suppressed.
The leader of the Spanish region of Catalonia urged residents of an area of 160,000 people where cases have surged to stay at home, despite a judge’s ruling throwing out a mandatory lockdown.
Spain, which has been one of the European countries worst hit by the coronavirus, lifted nationwide confinement last month, when the pandemic seemed to have come under control.
After the first cases were reported in China around the new year, it took three months to reach one million cases. But it has taken just five days to climb to 13 million cases from 12 million.
India, the country with the third highest number of infections, has been contending with an average of 23,000 new infections each day since the beginning of July.
In countries with limited testing capacity, case numbers reflect a smaller proportion of total infections. Experts say official data probably under-represents both infections and deaths. REUTERS
California shuts down businesses, schools as coronavirus outbreak grows
California’s governor on Monday clamped new restrictions on businesses as coronavirus cases and hospitalisations soared, and the state’s two largest school districts, in Los Angeles and San Diego, said children would be made to stay home in August.
Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, ordered bars closed and restaurants, movie theatres, zoos and museums across the nation’s most populous state to cease indoor operations. Gyms, churches and hair salons must close in the 30 hardest-hit counties.
“It’s incumbent upon all of us to recognise soberly that Covid-19 is not going away any time soon, until there is a vaccine and/or an effective therapy,” Newsom said at a news briefing.
The governor called the move critical to stemming a surge in Covid-19 cases that have strained hospitals in several of California’s rural counties.
The public school districts for Los Angeles and San Diego, which instruct a combined 706,000 students and employ 88,000 people, said in a joint statement they would teach only online when school resumes in August, citing “vague and contradictory” science and government guidelines.
The districts said countries that have safely reopened schools have done so only after establishing declining infection rates and on-demand coronavirus testing.
“California has neither,” the statement said, adding, “The sky-rocketing infection rates of the past few weeks make it clear the pandemic is not under control.”
The union representing Los Angeles teachers applauded the strategy in a separate statement released shortly after the school shutdowns were announced.
“In the face of the alarming spike in Covid cases, the lack of necessary funding from the government to open schools safely and the outsized threat of death faced by working-class communities of colour, there really is no other choice that doesn’t put thousands of lives at risk,” United Teachers Los Angeles said.
Brenda Del Hierro, who has two children in Los Angeles schools, said resuming traditional instruction was important, but the hazards had to be considered. “For their social and emotional well-being, they need to go back to school. But at the end of the day there is too much of a risk,” she said.
Districts clash with Trump
The decision to cancel in-person classes puts the districts at odds with US President Donald Trump, who has said he might withhold federal funding or remove tax-exempt status from school systems that refuse to reopen. Most education funding comes from state and local governments.
Administration officials have said data do not suggest attending school would be dangerous for children because their infection rates are far lower than the population at large.
In response to the California districts’ announcement, the White House reiterated that the ideal scenario is for students to go to school. “Hopefully, Los Angeles and San Diego can get there soon as well, as that is what is best for children,” spokesperson Judd Deer said.
Newsom, who has said during the pandemic that it was up to local school districts to determine how best to educate their students, cheered the announcements by Los Angeles and San Diego.
But Republicans criticised Governor Newsom (above) for failing to issue statewide guidelines for schools during the health crisis.
“While he continues to blame Californians for his failure in leadership, his demands to close our small businesses and lack of direction on opening schools will further harm California’s school children and the small businesses that fuel our economy,” Jessica Millan Patterson, chairperson of the California Republican Party, said in a written statement.
California, as well as Florida, Arizona and Texas, have emerged as the new US epicentres of the pandemic. Infections have risen rapidly in about 40 of the 50 states over the last two weeks, according to a Reuters analysis.
Despite nearly 28,000 new Covid-19 cases in the last two days in Florida, Disney World in Orlando welcomed the public on Saturday for the first time since March with guests required to wear masks, undergo temperature checks and keep physically apart. REUTERS