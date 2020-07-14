A BACKDOOR SPEAKER FOR MUHYIDDIN’S BACKDOOR GOVT – ART HARUN JOINS THE MALAY GALLERY OF ROGUES – IRONICALLY IN THE NAME OF PROTECTING MALAY INTERESTS

To avoid the embarrassment of losing a confidence vote in the Parliament, hence forcing him to call for a snap election (even though he can put up a thick skin by refusing to quit), backdoor Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin cleverly used today’s session, his first since he was sworn in on March 1 (he cowardly “locked down” the Parliament in May), to test his support.

The guinea pig was the Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat (Lower House of Parliament). This is the first time in the history of Malaysia that a Speaker of the house, arguably the most powerful figure in the Parliament, has been removed. Actually, it had happened before, but not at the national level. In 2009, Speaker V Sivakumar was forcefully thrown out of the Perak state assembly.

In the incident more than 10 years ago, Speaker V Sivakumar was physically dragged and removed by the sergeant-at-arms without according to the right procedure. Not only was the Perak Speaker ejected forcibly from his seat, incredibly, he was locked in a room for an hour in the presence of police officers. Of course, it was all pre-planned by then-Najib regime to seize power.

This time, the same story happened again – minus the thuggish drama – over the removal of the Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat – Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof. Interestingly, the Federal Constitution did not provide provisions for the removal of a speaker. A replacement of the speaker can only be done if there is a vacancy, which in this case clearly there was none.

But just because there aren’t any such provisions does not mean it cannot be done illegally. It was like a situation whereby if there isn’t any road sign that says a U-turn is allowed, the understanding is vehicles are not allowed to make an illegal U-turn. However, as far as the backdoor government of Muhyiddin is concerned, the absence of such signboard means it can make an (illegal) U-turn.

Indeed, as expressed by Mohamad Ariff after his controversial removal, never once, in the 800-year-history of the United Kingdom’s House of Commons, was a House Speaker removed before a parliamentary term ended. Hanging by a thread, the illegitimate PM Muhyiddin was extremely desperate to push his own “yes man” to ensure his own survival.

As expected, Speaker Ariff was removed, but with a razor-thin support of 111 “Aye” and 109 “Nay” in the 222-seat Parliament. Hence, the removal of the speaker did not even have the simple majority of 112 votes. Two MPs who did not vote – Maximus Ongkili (pro-government) and Deputy Speaker Rashid Hasnon who chaired the proceedings.

In essence, it reinforces the suspicion that the prime minister is still the same desperate man whose regime had shamelessly forced a Member of Parliament (MP), Masir Kujat, to be seated together with his backdoor government – Perikatan Nasional – in the Lower House of Representative on May 18, when in fact Mr. Masir is still part of the Opposition bloc.

Perhaps Mr. Muhyiddin thought it would be less humiliating to show he has 114 MPs, instead of 113, behind him. Nonetheless, it’s a total failure that despite splashing positions and cash to buy support since his swearing in as the 8th Prime Minister on March 1, all he got was merely 113 – just 2 seat majority supports. That explains why he cowardly locked down the Parliament.

Today, the result of the voting shows again that the fragile government survives on 113 votes, the same 2-seat-majority it enjoyed about 2 months ago. Now that the backdoor government has bulldozed Azhar Azizan Harun as the new backdoor Speaker, PM Muhyiddin can breathe a sigh of relief that his new errand boy can drag his feet – even throw out – any “no-confidence” vote against him.

Yes, after his despicable brother, Idrus Harun, was promoted as the new Attorney General with the sole purpose of freeing all the UMNO crooks, you don’t need a rocket scientist to tell why Muhyiddin had picked Azhar Azizan Harun as the new House Speaker. Popularly known as Art Harun, the so-called activist and lawyer gladly joined the bandwagon of crooks.

Defending the legitimacy of his appointment, Art Harun disagreed with the argument that he is a “Backdoor Speaker” of a backdoor government. He shamelessly said there is no provision which states that the nominations cannot be made without the seats falling vacant. Isn’t that the same as insisting he did not make an illegal U-turn because there isn’t a road sign that says he can’t?

To make matters worse, his appointment was unilaterally declared without a vote from the Member of Parliaments, triggering protests from the Opposition. Exactly why the removal of Mohamad Ariff was put to vote, but not the appointment of Azhar Azizan Harun? According to the genius new speaker, there was only one nomination so he was declared as the winner.

Indirectly, the new errand boy of Muhyiddin was trying to blame the Opposition’s stupidity for not preparing a backup candidate to challenge his candidacy. But the vacancy only starts today when the (former) Speaker Ariff was forced to resign so how could the opposition Pakatan Harapan and its allies have the opportunity to contest against Art Harun?

It’s laughable that the newly crowned speaker has the cheek to describe his appointment as an honour to him and his family. As a lawyer, did not Azhar Harun realise how ridiculous his brother A.G. Idrus Harun has performed when he discharged two crooks – Riza Aziz, the stepson of former Prime Minister Najib Razak, and Musa Aman, the former Chief Minister of Sabah?

And did not the disgraced Azhar also realise how he has reduced himself to such a pathetic level by spinning and twisting the Standing Order 4(1), arguing that since there is no provision, it can be done. Sure, based on his twisted logic, perhaps he could also argue that since a bank does not put up a sign that says it cannot be robbed, it’s perfectly alright to rob the bank.

But that was not the best part about the new speaker’s true colour. The best part about Azhar, the man who had previously whined, screamed and bitched about integrity, honesty, credibility and whatnot, was how he approved racism on the same day he was appointed. Yes, instead of condemning racism, the fake social activist has chosen to close an eye over racism right under his nose.

When Opposition MP Kasthurirani Patho sought clarification as to why the new selection committee line-up did not have any women, UMNO MP Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim interjected, saying – “Dark (gelap), can’t see.” Mr. Azeez, who has been slapped with corruption charges involving RM144.6 million, even told Kasthurirani to apply powder to look more visible.

Azeez, himself of Indian Muslim descent, was obviously trying to insult the skin colour of MP Kasthurirani, who is of Indian ethnicity. Azeez’s racist comment had prompted RSN Rayer to come to the assistance of colleague Kasthurirani, demanding Azeez to retract his statement. However, the despicable Speaker Azhar Harun threw his support behind new colleague Azeez by ignoring his racist remarks.

Not only Azhar protects and encourages racism in the Lower House of Parliament, he didn’t appear to be disturbed that such behaviour came from a crook that had been stealing money from Tabung Haji (Hajj Pilgrims Fund). Azeez, the “Mamak” (Indian Muslim) who disguised as a good Muslim, had been scamming the real Malay Muslims for as long as one can remember.

Under the previous Najib administration, bootlicker Azeez became a director of Tabung Haji in 2011. After his election to Parliament in 2013, he became Tabung Haji’s chairman. The crook, together with former CEOs Ismee Ismail and Johan Abdullah, happily plundered the Hajj pilgrims’ money. Azeez was working hand in glove with Najib when Tabung Haji’s money was used to bail out 1MDB.

In 2019, according to Singapore “The Sunday Times”, the hard-earned savings fund for Muslims to perform the mandatory hajj pilgrimage should have RM64 billion in assets, but had been found to be short of RM4 billion in deposits in 2016. Known as the “King of Mamak Gang”, Azeez was so powerful and corrupt that even the MACC (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission) was in his pocket.

Azhar claims he will not act “controversially” as the new speaker. Unfortunately, even on the first day he was illegitimately appointed, he has already behaved very controversially. He is not only a backdoor speaker, but also a racist and sexist speaker. While his brother protects and frees crooks, he is in charge of protecting a backdoor government – by hook or by crook. The Harun brothers indeed have every reason to be honoured.

