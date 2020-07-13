HOW LONG CAN YOU LAST – UMNO MOCKS ‘BIGGEST JOKE PM’ MUHYIDDIN AFTER HELPING HIM REMOVE SPEAKER BY SLIMMEST MAJORITY – WITH 2 MORE KEY ‘CONFIDENCE’ & ‘NO CONFIDENCE’ MOTIONS FROM PAS & MAHATHIR STILL TO GO

Umno Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki has questioned if the Perikatan Nasional government can be sustained.

This is after it narrowly succeeded in removing Dewan Rakyat speaker Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof with 111 votes in favour and 109 votes against in Parliament today.

“The motion to remove the speaker was approved with a thin majority.

“Can the PN government last?” Asyraf (above) asked in a Twitter post.

Yesterday, Asyraf suggested that the Parliament be dissolved if the motion, which was tabled by Muhyiddin Yassin, is defeated.

“If it fails, it means PN no longer has the legitimacy and majority to continue with governing.

“Therefore, the government has no choice but to seek an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to dissolve Parliament,” he had said.

Muhyiddin appears to have the support of 113 MPs in the 222-member Dewan Rakyat.

Apart from the 111 MPs who supported his motion today, Kota Marudu MP Maximum Ongkili, who is also aligned to Muhyiddin, was absent due to hospitalisation.

Batu Pahat MP Rashid Hasnon, who is also aligned to Muhyiddin, could not vote as he was presiding over the House as deputy speaker.

