MUHYIDDIN MOVES TO DEFUSE ‘NASTY SURPRISES’ AT PARLIAMENT WITH 11TH HOUR MEETING – BUT WINS ONLY A TEMPORARY TRUCE: ALL EYES ON WHAT ‘REWARDS’ HE WILL HAND OUT TO UMNO WARLORDS ESPECIALLY CRIMINALLY-CHARGED DUO NAJIB & ZAHID IN RETURN FOR THEIR SUPPORT ON 3 KEY MOTIONS

KUALA LUMPUR,— The Perikatan Nasional (PN) government is expected to face its first real ‘test’ in the Dewan Rakyat this year since coming to power in March, as Parliament reconvenes once again after its one-day sitting on May 18.

Today’s meeting is expected to be a heated one with MPs likely to turn up in full force to debate several motions lined up for the day.

Among the motions moved include having the incumbent Dewan Rakyat Speaker and his deputy vacate their positions and a vote of no-confidence against Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the prime minister.

The motions are expected to take place once Ministers’ Question Time is over.

Malay Mail lists the four main agendas that are expected to be closely watched.

Motion of no-confidence against Muhyiddin

According to the Dewan Rakyat Order Paper, Langkawi MP Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s motion of no-confidence against Muhyiddin is listed as the 27th out of 30 motions.

Since this is a private motion, government business will take precedence in the House’s Order of Business.

Muhyiddin was previously sworn in as the new prime minister heading the PN administration despite assertions from Dr Mahathir and Opposition MPs that the former did not have the necessary majority to be prime minister.

The motion would be Muhyiddin’s ultimate ‘test’ to determine whether he commands the support of MPs in the August House, failing which would require him to tender the resignation of the entire Cabinet under Article 43(4) of the Federal Constitution.

This would also mean that the prime minister could recommend that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong dissolve Parliament and subsequently pave the way for a general election or in His Majesty’s opinion, appoint someone who commands the majority support of the MPs as the new prime minister.

Motion to replace Dewan Rakyat Speakers

Muhyiddin is also expected to move four motions to appoint former Election Commission (EC) chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun and Pengerang MP Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said to replace incumbent Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof and his deputy, Nga Kor Ming.

This is to be done according to Order 4(1) of the Standing Orders of the Dewan Rakyat. The motions are listed as the second to the fifth motions in the House’s Order of Business.

The motion is expected to be fiercely debated as Opposition MPs are against the move to replace Ariff and Nga.

As this will be the first order of business after Ministers’ Question Time, the motion will answer once and for all whether Muhyiddin commands the support of the majority in the Dewan Rakyat.

Motion to replace Committee of Selection members

Muhyiddin is also expected to move a motion to propose new select committee members including Opposition leader Port Dickson MP Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Gombak MP Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

The others proposed as select committee members are Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin (Larut), Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (Bagan Datuk), Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (Petra) and Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang (Marang).

They are expected to replace Muhyiddin, who is the Pagoh MP, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (Bera), Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (Pandan), Mohamad Sabu (Kota Raja), Datuk Darell Leiking (Penampang) and Tan Kok Wai (Cheras).

The Committee of Selection is a powerful committee that decides the number and composition of Parliament’s various committees.

This composition also reflects the long-standing tradition of allowing only one member of the Opposition — usually the bloc’s leader — to sit in the Selection Committee.

MPs’ seating arrangement

With PN at the helm of the government, all eyes will also be on the MPs seating arrangements, particularly among the Opposition and Independent blocs.

This follows Dr Mahathir’s recent announcement that he and five other MPs aligned with him will be an independent bloc inside and outside of Parliament, together with Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan).

To date, there has been no official notice of their seating arrangements, including on Parliament’s official website, which has a brief note remarking that the page is currently under maintenance.

The Third Session of the 14th Parliament, which begins today, will span a total of 25 days until August 27.

While MPs are expected to debate the Royal Address, other Bills are also on the cards, including two Pakatan Harapan-era Bills for a second reading.

The Bills are the Independent Police Complaints of Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) Bill 2019 and the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2019 to impose a maximum two-term limit for someone to be prime minister.

Muhyiddin attends briefing by Perikatan MPs ahead of Parliament sitting tomorrow

PUTRAJAYA — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today attended a closed-door briefing with Perikatan Nasional (PN) members of Parliament (MPs) ahead of the Dewan Rakyat sitting tomorrow.

The two-hour briefing was held at Dewan Seri Endon here.

Bagan Datuk MP Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also the Umno president, when asked about the briefing, said that all present today agreed to support all the motions to be tabled by the Prime Minister tomorrow.

“Tomorrow as we know there will be a major decision to be made, to replace the existing speaker with the government’s candidate. So we give 100 per cent support to the government’s motion”, he said.

Asked about how many people attended the briefing, Ahmad Zahid replied: “I didn’t count (the number). But almost one hundred per cent (of PN MPs) were present.

Meanwhile, Pontian MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, who is also Umno secretary-general, said he had been selected to table the motion of thanks to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah for the royal address.

“I am given sufficient time to table and debate (the motion). So I have to prepare to speak for about two hours. It is a challenge for me and I will do my best”, he said.

Asked on issues that he would touch, he said that among them were the government’s efforts to combat the Covid-19 outbreak and economic issues.

Meanwhile, Arau MP Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim said, today’s briefing is a normal process at every Parliamentary session and has been practiced even when PN was the opposition.

“Today’s briefing involving all parties in the PN and the list of attendees comprises both MPs and senators”, he added.

The Dewan Rakyat is scheduled to convene for 25 days from tomorrow until August 27, while the Dewan Negara will sit for 11 days from September 2 to 23. — Bernama

