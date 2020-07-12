DAP IN A CORNER & NOWHERE TO RUN: THE INFATUATION SOME OF ITS LEADERS HAVE FOR MAHATHIR NOW LEAVES KIT SIANG & CO WITH ONLY ONE WAY OUT – WIN 60 SEATS IN GE15 OR AT THE VERY LEAST, DON’T DARE LOSE A SINGLE OF YOUR EXISTING 42 – OR IT’LL MEAN YOU HAVE BEEN WRITTEN OFF AS ANOTHER ‘BOLEH-LAND’, ‘GRAVY TRAIN’ PARTY

A few days ago YB Liew Chin Tong wrote a short article somewhere much in praise of Dr Mahathir. I cant seem to retrieve that article.

But its ok because I do recall some points that I want to discuss. Before that – the point that the PH has to answer is ‘Does the Pakatan Harapan still exist?’

Because the DAP is bent on fully backing Dr Mahathir as the candidate for PM. I believe there is some strategy behind the DAP’s thinking.

However since the DAP has 42 very solid seats in Parliament, it means that the Brader Anwar gang just does not have the numbers to get Brader Anwar into the roost. You are now less by 42 MPs. And the chorus of support for Dr M from within the DAP is increasing.

Plus it has been almost FIVE months since Dr Mahathir stepped down as the PM. In these FIVE long months Brader Anwar has not only been unable to organise 112 – 38 = 74 more MPs to back him up but the prospects of Brader Anwar getting the majority support of the MPs has gone. Especially the majority of Malay MPs do not support him anymore.

I believe one of the greatest reasons they cannot get support is because Brader Anwar and gang simply cannot tell the people what are his plans for the country? Does he know what to do? For example how do we get jobs for the almost 1.0 million unemployed? (800,000 was in April ok. This is July already).

I believe some of his ex ABIM, Ikhwan friends may have their own Islamist ideas which they would like to sell to the Brader (again) but I dont think they would like to share their Islamist ideas with the rest of us just yet. They may want to S..U..R..P..R..I..S..E you. Ha ha ha.

“Let us get into power first.

Then we will roll out our flying carpet. Whooosh !!

Then we will show them. Whoosh !! Whoosh !!”

Back to YB Liew Chin Tong – who is the more intellectual, mature and mellow face of the DAP. YB Liew is a nice guy.

YB Liew said (in that article) that he and Dr Mahathir could not agree on economic policy. No surprises there. Dr Mahathir never understood economics, business or finance.

YB Liew did have some praise for Dr M’s foreign policy. Hmm..I think YB Liew was just looking for at least something to agree on.

Because as I recall Dr Mahathir picked a fight with India over extraditing some monkey beard who the Indians say is a money launderer and beloved of terrorists.

Then Dr Mahathir wanted to set up an Axis of Doom with Imran Khan and Erdogan to do I really dont know what. We thank Allahu subhaanahu wataala that plan did not get anywhere. It would have been a task for them to identify whose red nose should be bigger.

But back to YB Liew Chin Tong and the DAP.

The DAP has to move on with bigger plans.

The majority of Malays still look at the DAP and ask ‘What are your plans for the Malays?”

Just “Malaysian Malaysia” is not exactly the best answer.

The problem is made more difficult because there is a large information gap.

When there is an information gap people will in fill in the blanks with their own fears.

That is why the credibility gap does not close.

The mistrust does not go away.

The DAP needs more trust building with the Malays.

Before the last General Elections in 2018 I was invited by the National University of Singapore to give a talk about the then situation in Malaysia.

I told them the BN will lose the election.

I also said that the DAP would emerge as the strongest party.

I even predicted that the DAP would win anything between 40 – 60 Parliamentary seats.

The DAP did win 42 seats.

At that time (May 2018) UMNO and PKR were the “stronger parties” with over 50 seats each but now after the splits in UMNO and the PKR, it turns out that the DAP is indeed the strongest party with 42 seats in Parliament. So I was correct there as well – albeit after a while.

The DAP’s strength is not just their 42 seats but the party itself is iron clad intact and of a single purpose. At this point in its history there are no visible cracks within the party. This is the DAP’s greatest strength.

The party has done very well in Penang over its three terms ruling the State. Penang is an example of the DAP’s administrative skills. Given more time it seems likely that Penang can outdo Singapore or Hong Kong.

In the next General Election the DAP may have trouble holding on to quite a few disillusioned voters, especially Chinese, who were disappointed with the many U-Tuns by the Pakatan Harapan government.

And now the DAP has (correctly) dropped Brader Anwar in favour of Dr Mahathir. But many Chinese voters have never trusted Dr Mahathir – especially now after his fiasco and bungling with Pakatan Harapan. Dr Mahathir effectively killed Pakatan Harapan.

But then the PH was not going anywhere in the first place. A Bersatu friend was laughing hysterically the other day recalling what I had said to him much earlier about the Pakatan Harapan. I had told him long ago the PH would not last because ‘tidur sama bantal tetapi mimpi lain-lain‘.

The Pakatan Harapan was the biggest bunch of oddballs to ever form a coalition – ultra Malays in Bersatu (of which I am still a member), yes Chinese ultras in DAP, mixed bag of Islamist-pretending to be neo liberals and human rightists in PKR and PAS ostard rejects in Amanah. Talk about a mixed bag of nuts.

N’theless the DAP should retain its 42 Parliamentary seats and even add to the 42. The DAP winning 60 seats in the GE15 is not too big a stretch of the imagination. But the DAP must really reach out to the Malay voters. The DAP must convince the Malay voter to place their trust in the party.

If the DAP can do this, it will be very good for the country. There will be more trust between Malays and Chinese. Less fears and mistrust. However the trust has to be earned with real promises and genuine intentions. No more of that U-Tuns and fool you at election time only tricks.

A harder task for the DAP maybe keeping all its Chinese votes. In some spots the DAP may get a run for its money from the Gerakan.

-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

.