MCA IN ‘FIGHTING MODE’ – BUT WHO ARE THEY GOING TO BEAT? HEAVYWEIGHT WORDS BUT BANTAM-WEIGHT ACTION FROM KA SIONG – AS USUAL

MCA is in “fighting mode” and ready to face snap polls should they be called, said Wee Ka Siong.

The party president said the central-level team has been instructed to make preparations and meet all divisions.

“For Johor MCA, out of its 26 divisions, we’ve held dialogue sessions with 23.

“A central-level team led by secretary-general Chong Sin Woon and the party’s vice-presidents will travel to all places. In the Johor zone, (Chong) has visited seven divisions to review their preparations,” he told reporters after chairing a state MCA meeting in Johor Baru today.

He said election preparations must be made early to prevent panic.

The Ayer Hitam MP said Perikatan Nasional will not face issues when it comes to seat distribution, adding that his party is ready to discuss the matter.

“We have had 14 general elections, and understand the system well. All discussions on seats will be done at the central level.”

He expressed confidence that PN will field candidates wisely.

– Bernama

.