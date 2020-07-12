SUDDENLY IT WILL COME – UMNO READY TO DEAL MUHYIDDIN THE ‘KILLER BLOW’: BERSATU’S ONLY ACE – TO PORTRAY UMNO & PAS AS THE AGENTS FOR FAILURE TO ACHIEVE ‘MALAY UNITY’

UMNO’S plan to wipe out its current ally Bersatu is in motion, with the warlords of the older party already making moves to create a narrative to deliver the final blow, said DAP youth chief Howard Lee.

The Pasir Pinji assemblyman said Umno needs to work behind the scenes to achieve this target because it did not want to expose itself as the party that had wrecked the Malay unity agenda.

“Umno is of the view that they cannot be seen as the party that breaks this longed for and long fought for, now realised, Malay unity,” Lee said in a statement today.

“If Umno goes all out on a warpath with Bersatu, they may antagonise those who see some merit in this faux-unity.”

However, he said signs are already evident that Umno is on the warpath with Bersatu and intends to undermine its ally.

“It will be a narrative of Bersatu asking for more than its worth, Bersatu getting more than its fair share, and eventually Bersatu betraying the struggle for Agama, Bangsa dan Negara.

“It will also likely be a meticulously choreographed and orchestrated policy, and an ideological contradiction between Muafakat Nasional and Bersatu that will emerge out of nowhere, which will seemingly render the relationship untenable.”

He added that with this narrative in place, Umno will go for the killer blow of severing ties.

Lee also noted that Umno may show some mercy to Bersatu by giving it a handful of seats at the next general election.

“Or an olive branch in the form of an invitation to rejoin Umno will be extended; in fact, overtures to that tune have already started.”

In recent weeks, several senior Umno leaders have spoken out against the party playing the second fiddle to Bersatu, with the latter leading the federal government under the Perikatan Nasional pact.

Umno leaders have said their party should lead the ruling pact, not the smaller Bersatu.

They have also started openly discussing taking back seats that were won by the party in the last general election, but are being held by leaders who had defected to Bersatu.

