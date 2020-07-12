LOCKED UP, NOW KICKED OUT IN MALAYSIA: VINDICTIVE OR NOT, MUHYIDDIN REGIME REVOKES WORK PERMIT OF MIGRANT IN AL-JAZEERA INTERVIEW – EVEN AS CIVIL SOCIETY CRIES FOUL ON ‘PUBLIC CAMPAIGN’ AGAINST MIGRANTS, MEDIA & PRESS FREEDOM

The Immigration Department has revoked the work permit of a Bangladesh national who appeared in the contentious Al Jazeera documentary, “Locked Up in Malaysia’s Lockdown” recently.

Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador (above) confirmed that the work permit of Md Rayhan Kabir had been cancelled.

“As such, he is required to surrender himself before deportation to his country of origin,” he was quoted as saying by Harian Metro.

The Immigration Department is searching for Rayhan, 25, and several others to assist with its probe under the Immigration Act 1959/63.

This came after police opened an investigation paper under several offences, including sedition, against Qatar-owned broadcaster Al Jazeera’s 101 East programme over its 25-minute documentary aired on July 3.

The documentary highlighted the government crackdown and handling of undocumented migrants during the movement control order (MCO) in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since its release, netizens have taken to social media to call out the alleged misrepresentation of facts in the report, with calls for the reporters and Rayhan to be deported.

Some have taken to doxxing the latter, by revealing his purported known locations and place of work.

Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob had denied accusations of racism against the government action and demanded the news agency apologise.

The National Security Council (NSC), which is coordinating the response to the Covid-19 outbreak, issued a warning that migrants risked having their immigration passes cancelled if they make “inaccurate statements” against the country.

Public sentiment against refugees and migrants have intensified since the MCO was imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with hateful comments proliferating on the Internet.

NGOs said that the crackdown by authorities against foreign citizens during the MCO has exacerbated negative sentiments against refugees and migrants.

Migrant and refugee activists have also reportedly received threats of violence as well as death threats.

