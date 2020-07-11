AS THOUGH THEY ARE NOT FAMILIAR WITH ‘INFINITE GREED’, MUHYIDDIN’S SENATOR RAIS YATIM FIRES BACK AT THEIR OLD ‘LOSER PARTY’ – ‘THE APPRECIATION GIVEN TO UMNO GOES UNAPPRECIATED’ DESPITE THE MANY LUCRATIVE POSITIONS GIVEN TO THEM

Bersatu senator Rais Yatim has ticked off Umno for being “unappreciative” despite the many positions given to the party.

“The appreciation given to them appears to go unappreciated.

“Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin should be given points for giving them a place (in the government). But so far, that does not appear to be the case.

“Even though they (Umno) was the losing party (in the 14th general election), they got great positions and dozens of government-linked companies. I don’t understand why,” he was quoted as saying by Sinar Harian.

Rais (above) said the priority should be to defend Malay Muslim power.

“But Umno makes no mention of it,” he said.

His criticism came amid friction between Umno and Bersatu over seat allocation for the 15th general election.

Yesterday, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi demanded the Mersing parliamentary constituency back in the next general election.

This was after Mersing MP Abdul Latiff Ahmad (below), who defected from Umno to Bersatu, slighted his former Umno colleagues by claiming Umno was no longer popular in Sabah. He later apologised for the comment.

The Pakatan Harapan government collapsed in late February after Muhyiddin pulled Bersatu out and formed a new coalition with PKR defectors, BN, PAS, GPS, PBS and STAR.

Muhyiddin was sworn in as the new prime minister after his mentor-turned-rival Dr Mahathir Mohamad refused to lead the new Perikatan Nasional coalition as he adamantly refused to work with Umno.

Muhyiddin had been working to formalise PN so that component parties can contest under a common platform in the next general election.

However, some within Umno believes that the Umno and PAS alliance is strong enough to win in the next general election without having to make any concessions to Bersatu.

All three parties rely on a Malay base and have extensive overlapping claims over electoral constituencies that they want to contest in the general election.

