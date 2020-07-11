‘WHAT I WANT IS TO SEE DAP & AMANAH DRAGGED DOWN & DROWNING FOREVER WITH ANWAR’ – THE AWFUL SPITE & MALICE OF MAHATHIR SHOWS THROUGH IN THE WORDS OF HIS STAUNCH AIDE: UNABLE TO DUPE PAKATAN OR CONTROL UMNO, KHAIRUDDIN NOW RUSHES FOR ‘SHOW MEDIATION’ WITH MUHYIDDIN?

AFTER leaving Amanah, Khairuddin Abu Hassan has a new mission: to get Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Muhyiddin Yassin to the table for reconciliation talks.

While reuniting the duo might seem like an uphill task, Khairuddin said he is optimistic that there is room for negotiation between the two leaders.

Khairuddin believes he stands a good chance of bringing them together as he worked with Dr Mahathir and Muhyiddin to form Bersatu.

Dr Mahathir is now leading a small group of lawmakers who oppose Muhyiddin’s decision to take Bersatu out of Pakatan Harapan to form the new federal government, Perikatan Nasional, with Umno and PAS.

“It is time for Dr Mahathir to sit down with Muhyiddin and talk for the sake of unifying the country and rebuilding its economy for the future of the people.

“In this issue, I am convinced that there is still room for consultation (between them). I do not mind being a mediator,” Khairuddin told The Malaysian Insight.

A known Dr Mahathir ally, Khairuddin also revealed he may rejoin Bersatu, which he left in 2016 to join Amanah.

Last week, he announced his departure from Amanah, saying he no longer trusted PKR president Anwar Ibrahim’s leadership.

The former Umno man contested the Jasin parliamentary seat under Amanah in the 14th general election.

Anwar deceives DAP, Amanah

As for Pakatan partners DAP and Amanah, Khairuddin said he does not understand why they are willing to be deceived by Anwar.

He said Anwar has not been telling the truth about how much support he truly has to become the next prime minister.

Dr Mahathir Mohamad (centre) says he will keep trying to table a motion of no confidence against Muhyiddin Yassin (second from right) in Parliament. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, July 11, 2020.

Khairuddin was referring to the decision of the PH presidential council in picking Anwar as the opposition’s prime ministerial candidate if the coalition regains federal power.

This follows Dr Mahathir’s earlier proposal that Warisan president Mohd Shafie Apdal be PH’s prime minister designate.

Khairuddin said PH has been disloyal to Dr Mahathir, often saying one thing, then doing another.

“What I want to see is DAP and Amanah being dragged down and drowning forever with Anwar. This will then be quickly forgotten in history.

“They are also not sincere to Dr Mahathir. They say something in front (of him) and do other things behind (his back).

“That’s why I often persuaded Dr Mahathir to leave PH.”

He also said even PN leaders acknowledge the efforts Dr Mahathir has made to develop the nation.

“Dr Mahathir has sacrificed much in his service for the people, religion and the country.

“This statesman should be honoured, and I am confident that Muhyiddin is also sincere about seeing this happen.”

Dr Mahathir has repeatedly said that he would not accept PN as it accepted corrupt Umno leaders.

He had also filed a motion of no confidence against Muhyiddin, expected to be tabled in the coming parliamentary session, which starts on Monday.

He has also dragged Muhyiddin and other Bersatu officials to court for voiding his membership in the party.

Muhyiddin had said that Dr Mahathir and his supporters had automatically lost their memberships for supporting sitting with the opposition bloc in the last Parliament sitting on May 18.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

