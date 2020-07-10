‘MY DECISION IS FINAL’: RAHANG REP QUITS DAP – BUT TO STAY PAKATAN-FRIENDLY AFTER CLASHING WITH STATE LEADERSHIP OVER VILLAGE COUNCILS

Rahang assemblyperson MaVry Josephine Prittam Singh today announced she has quit the DAP today but intends to stay on as a Pakatan Harapan-friendly representative.

The two-term representative made the announcement at an emotional press conference during which she indicated that she had been repeatedly sidelined from the party’s decision-making process.

“It is very painful, I have been with DAP for 46 years. I am still in support of the Pakatan Harapan government.”

“I am resigning as DAP Wanita national organising secretary, Harapan national women’s vice-chief, DAP state Wanita chief and Harapan state deputy Wanita chief,” she said.

“My decision is final.”

“I want my voters to know that I am still there with you. I am still your assemblyperson, I am still with the Harapan government, I will continue to serve the rakyat. My twice-a-month service centre will continue.

“I have not changed, I am YB, I am still the same person. Come up to me if you have anything,” she said at a press conference this morning.

The party veteran is reportedly upset with the decision of the state leadership not to endorse her choice of chairpersons for the village community management councils announced by the state government on Wednesday (July 8).

MKINI

.