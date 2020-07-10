MAKE OR BREAK POINT ARRIVES FOR MUHYIDDIN – WILL HE DARE TO MAN UP? BERSATU, AZMIN CARTEL ALL ON EDGE – WILL THEIR ‘BACKDOOR PM’ DARE TO CHALLENGE ZAHID’S CLAIM ‘OF COURSE, MERSING BELONGS TO UMNO’

PETALING JAYA: Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has come out to clearly state that the Mersing seat belongs to his party, after MP Abd Latiff Ahmad of PPBM said Umno is no longer popular in Sabah.

Latiff, who is rural and regional development minister, made the remarks at a forum but later apologised, saying his remarks had been misinterpreted.

But Zahid, in a tweet, said regardless whether Latiff apologised or said his remarks had been misinterpreted, the Mersing seat remained Umno’s.

In replying to a tweet from Azmir Zainal Abidin who said they would support any move to return the Mersing seat to Umno, Zahid said: “Of course it belongs to Umno.”

Latiff, who was with Umno when he won the Mersing seat, switched camps to PPBM when it was still part of Pakatan Harapan.

On July 8, Barisan Nasional adviser Najib Razak had criticised Latiff for playing down the party’s popularity in Sabah. Najib had also said Umno would take Mersing back.

Latiff was reported as saying: “People in Sabah don’t call it jumping, they call it migrating. From Berjaya to PBS, PBS to Umno. Now, Umno is not popular. Umno I mean is Umno in Sabah.

“That is the reality because people are not confident. All those who have jumped have migrated to PPBM.”

According to PNBBC, a portal linked to Perikatan Nasional, Latiff has since apologised for his remarks. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

BN wants to contest all ‘traditional’ seats, Zahid says Umno ‘owns’ Bersatu seat

BN wants to contest all it’s “traditional” seats that it either won in the 14th general election or in subsequent by-elections.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi also said that his party “owns” a Bersatu seat, that was originally won on a BN ticket.

This move will likely put BN and Umno at odds with Perikatan Nasional ally Bersatu – which has 32 seats, of which 13 were won on a BN ticket before defecting to Bersatu.

The announcement of BN’s plans for the 15th general election was tweeted by the coalition’s secretary-general Annuar Musa tonight.

“BN wishes to defend all its traditional seats whether it was won in GE14 or by-elections,” he wrote in all capital letters.

Meanwhile, Zahid in an earlier Facebook post, said Umno owns the Mersing seat.

“Whether there is an apology or misunderstanding, Mersing still belongs to Umno. Umno will stay relevant,” he posted on Facebook.

This was a response to Bersatu’s Mersing MP Abdul Latiff Ahmad, who had offended Umno by saying the latter was not popular in Sabah. He had apologised for the remark.

It is unclear if the announcements by Annuar and Zahid meant that BN will be staking a claim for all 13 Bersatu seats whose MPs had defected from Umno.

It is also unclear if Umno will be demanding for the seats they contested in but lost to other parties such as its ally PAS.

However, just seven minutes before Annuar’s announcement, he also tweeted his hope that Muafakat Nasional, a coalition that includes Umno and PAS, can reach a mutual understanding with Bersatu.

“God willing, this understanding can be extended to Bersatu and others. Openness and moderation are the basis for cooperation,” Annuar said.

He was responding to a tweet this morning by Umno vice-president Khaled Nordin about a Muafakat Nasional negotiating committee meeting achieving further consensus, ostensibly about seat allocations for the coming general election.

On July 2, Annuar was quoted by Berita Harian as saying that Umno and PAS have agreed in principle to support Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin as the prime ministerial candidate in the 15th general election, sparking protests from a number of senior Umno leaders.

Annuar subsequently clarified that this position is for the present, should snap elections be called, but he could not say if their stand would remain the same if the general election were to be held years down the road.

Disputed Bersatu chairperson Dr Mahathir Mohamad had previously warned that the party could be wiped out if it continued to be aligned with PN, as Umno and PAS were unlikely to give space to Bersatu. – MKINI

