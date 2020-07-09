SHAFIE SHOWS HIS LACK OF WORTH: SABAH CM, WHO WAS MOCKED FOR NOT DARING TO RESPOND TO MAHATHIR’S MISCHIEVOUS MOVE TO NAME HIM AS PAKATAN’S PM CANDIDATE, NOW INSISTS HE’S THE SOLUTION TO ‘IMPASSE’ – BLAMES PAKATAN FOR ‘INDECISIVENESS’: IF SO, THEN SHAFIE GET HIS OWN HIS MPs – NOT THROW A CHILDISH TANTRUM LIKE DR M & EXPECT ANWAR TO CEDE HIM THE TOP POST & PROVIDE HIM THE NUMBERS AT THE SAME TIME

WARISAN president Mohd Shafie Apdal believes he is the solution to the impasse over Pakatan Harapan Plus’ choice of its prime ministerial candidate.

However, the coalition has been unable to name him for the role because of the indecisiveness of the partner components, he said.

“When I was suggested as a prime ministerial candidate, it was to solve the current political impasse. However, based on the recent statement by Pakatan Harapan, it shows that they are indecisive,” the Sabah chief minister was quoted as saying in a Malaysiakini report today.

“I believe I am a solution to the impasse but we can see that there is indecision. Right now we do not have a decision that is very clear.”

Dr Mahathir identified the Semporna MP as the PM candidate following the opposition’s deadlock whether to name Dr Mahathir or PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.

Dr Mahathir said his choice of Shafie had the support of his faction, Warisan, DAP, and Amanah and that PKR was the sole dissenter.

However on July 6, the Pakatan presidential council made up of PKR, DAP and Amanah leaders decided to revert to its earlier decision to make Anwar the coalition’s prime ministerial candidate.

The opposition is relying on Dr Mahathir’s motion of confidence in Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin in the coming parliament sitting to wrest back power from Perikatan Nasional.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

