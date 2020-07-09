GET THE DRIFT, MAVERICK MAHATHIR? PAKATAN DOOR ALWAYS OPEN TO YOU – BUT ONLY SO LONG AS YOU SUPPORT ITS ‘PRINCIPLES & POSITIONS’

PAKATAN Harapan’s door is always open to Dr Mahathir Mohamad, said senior DAP leader Nga Kor Ming, despite the coalition picking Anwar Ibrahim as its prime minister candidate.

Nga, who is deputy Dewan Rakyat speaker, said PH must also unite all segments of society, especially Sabahans and Sarawakians, if it hopes to regain power either through a reverse coup or through elections.

The Perak DAP chairman said the coalition is also preparing for the possibility of snap polls in the latter half of the year.

In a joint interview with the Chinese language media, Nga said PH must work with all forces which subscribe to its principles and struggles.

“Pakatan Harapan must stay close to its principles and positions. As long as Dr Mahathir supports our position, why should we close the door to him?” said Nga.

PH, of which the DAP is a member along with Amanah and PKR, on Monday named PKR president Anwar as its choice of prime minister if it regains federal power.

This followed weeks of negotiations and jostling between parties and its allies Warisan and a faction of Bersatu led by Dr Mahathir, who was PH’s prime minister from May 2018 to February.

Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the PKR headquarters in June. The former prime minister remains a powerful force in the opposition. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, July 9, 2020.

PH, which won the 14th general election, was replaced in late February by elements of Bersatu loyal to its president, Muhyiddin Yassin, and PKR lawmakers who support its former No. 2 Azmin Ali.

Muhyiddin and Azmin then formed the Perikatan Nasional coalition with former political rivals Umno, PAS and Sarawakian coalition GPS.

Dr Mahathir and Anwar have attempted to claw back enough support from a majority of MPs in the 222-seat Dewan Rakyat to force a no-confidence vote against Muhyiddin.

But the two have disagreed on the choice of PM candidate for this initiative called “Pakatan Plus”, with Dr Mahathir proposing Warisan president Shafie Apdal and Anwar nominating himself.

With its Monday decision, PH also authorised Anwar to negotiate with Warisan and other Sabah and Sarawak parties on the prospects of mounting a reverse coup.

Nga said even if Pakatan Plus does not succeed, its parties need to build an effective electoral pact to contest against PN in the next general election.

This is so that PH parties do not contest against Warisan, which currently rules Sabah.

“Pakatan must combine the power of the East Malaysian political parties and learn from their culture of ethnic and religious harmony, which we need.

“And even if we cannot get back to power in the short term, the three parties will unite to prepare for the next general election.”

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

