ABDUL Razak Musa, the senior federal counsel who caused a stir at the inquest into the death of Teoh Beng Hock a decade ago, has been appointed solicitor-general with effect from July 14.

The letter of appointment dated July 8, which was sighted by The Malaysian Insight, was signed by Attorney-General Idrus Harun.

RELATED STORY:

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.