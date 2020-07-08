FIRST SYED SADDIQ, THEN MAHATHIR HIMSELF? AMANAH YOUTH INVITES SACKED & PARTY-LESS BERSATU YOUTH CHIEF TO JOIN THEIR PARTY

Amanah Youth has extended a membership invitation to Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman as well as other Bersatu youth leaders and members.

The party’s youth chief Shazni Munir Mohd Ithnin said they had always worked with Syed Saddiq and other Bersatu Youth who were in former premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s faction since the 14th general election.

“Amanah will definitely be open to accepting this youth activist and leader into the party, to fight for a better Malaysia,” Shazni Munir said in a statement today.

Syed Saddiq’s Bersatu membership was terminated in late May by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s faction of the party.

This was after Syed Saddiq and four others, including Mahathir, did not sit with the Perikatan Nasional government during the May 18 Parliament sitting.

They had sued Bersatu and party president Muhyiddin for their wrongful dismissal.

However, lawyer Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla said today the former youth and sports minister would be withdrawing his suit while maintaining that Bersatu’s actions were wrongful.

Mohamed Haniff said Syed Saddiq sought the withdrawal because he wished to focus on his political struggles on a different platform.

MKINI

