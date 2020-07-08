‘AT THAT TIME, HE WAS WORKING FOR MAT SABU’: EX-DEFENCE MINISTER’S AIDE ARRESTED FOR TAKING ‘GRATIFICATION’ OVER A RM56 MILLION

A FORMER political secretary to Mohamad Sabu has been remanded for six days over investigations into a RM56 million defence contract.

The aide is being investigated for accepting gratification for the contract awarded directly to a company last August.

The contract is for an unnamed ministry.

At that time, he was working for Mohamad, the then defence minister.

The Putrajaya magistrates’ court this morning allowed the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s application to hold the suspect until July 13.

Sources said the 49-year-old man was arrested at 8pm yesterday when he turned up at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya for questioning.

MACC has also seized more than RM70,000 and documents related to the case.

