MUHYIDDIN’S ‘REIGN OF TERROR’ INTENSIFIES – THE MORE WOBBLY HIS GRIP ON POWER, THE MORE CRUEL THE MEDIA OPPRESSION

‘Upsetting and hurtful’ – activist on investigation into post on refugee conditions

Refugee rights activist Heidy Quah said that she was treated professionally by Bukit Aman but still considers her questioning over a Facebook post exposing the alleged mistreatment of refugees at Immigration detention centres to be “upsetting and hurtful”.

“The police are very professional but yet it is still really upsetting and really hurtful that something like this has happened,” the director of NGO Refuge for the Refugees told the media after being called to Bukit Aman this afternoon to give a statement on the matter.

“This has really blown up in such a (bad) way. My role is really just to amplify and dignify the voices of the most vulnerable communities,” she said.

“We are fully heartbroken with the police action but as an activist, I continue standing by my convictions and amplifying the voices of the most vulnerable,” added Quah, who also said that her handphone had been confiscated, giving the police access to all her social media channels.

“This incident makes me question – what is freedom of speech?” she said.

Quah’s lawyer New Sin Yew confirmed that she is being investigated under the Penal Code 500 for criminal defamation and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998 for the improper use of network facilities or network service.

“It was a report made by (the) Immigration (Department) on her Facebook post. It wasn’t that clear which post was it as the police did not specify, but we know that it’s probably related to the treatment of detainees in the immigration detention centre,” New explained.

New added that this latest investigation was similar to a number of recent investigations involving activists or those who speak out.

“This shouldn’t happen. Everyone is just trying to highlight certain issues which could be done better,” he said.

Regarding the confiscation of Quah’s phone, New said it was a normal practice.

“They normally do this as part of their investigation but the way we see it is that it is a form of harassment when there is no offence being committed,” he said.

Earlier last month, Quah shared her experience in helping a woman who struggled to care for her baby at the detention centre.

Her writing also exposed allegedly horrific conditions of the immigration detention cells.

Quah’s Facebook post on the issue had earned her a barrage of hate comments and harassments, including threats to her safety.

Her questioning today came in the wake of a police probe on an Al Jazeera news documentary episode that allegedly misrepresented facts surrounding the treatment of migrants detained around Covid-19 red zones in Kuala Lumpur.

PKR MP calls on govt to cease media pressure, push ahead with media council

Expressing concern over perceived pressure on the press of late, Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil has called on the government to cease such actions and to act swiftly to assure the media of its freedom.

In a statement, the PKR lawmaker (above) stressed that the media must be able to play its role by reporting freely. However, they “should not be free to report false or invalid news”.

“I regret the action in pressuring media personnel, including the recent (matter) involving Al Jazeera.

“I urge (Communications and Multimedia Minister) Saifuddin Abdullah to act swiftly to assure reporters, editors and other media personnel that the government of the day is not anti-media or anti-freedom of speech, as well as give its commitment to immediately cease acts pressuring the media,” Fahmi said in the statement, uploaded on Facebook.

He also urged Saifuddin (below) to push forward with the media council, which formation remained uncertain with the installation of the new federal government.

This would allow issues surrounding the press to be systematically worked on, without affecting the perception held by international media and without turning local media into the government’s “yes men (pak turut)”.

“Minister must speedily meet with the pro-tem committee… failure to do so would mean he and the government are no longer committed to the principles of free media,” he said.

The media council pro-tem committee was set up under the former Pakatan Harapan government of which Saifuddin had been a part of prior to its collapse, fulfilling a promise as stated in the Pakatan Harapan manifesto to set up a media council.

The committee, headed by Malaysiakini CEO Premesh Chandran (pictured, far right) had worked on a draft bill since then.

The lawmaker’s statement came following government probe into the recently aired Al Jazeera’s 101 East documentary “Locked Up in Malaysia’s Lockdown” on Malaysia’s handling of migrants in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 25-minute report highlighted the alleged cramped conditions under which migrants were housed following the crackdown by authorities on undocumented migrants.

During the segment, the reporter questioned if the crackdown was the “practical reality of dealing with the pandemic or is it racism?”.

However, the international news agency further claimed that requests for responses by Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin, and their deputies for comments were not entertained.

The allegations of racism and mistreatment have since been denied by the authorities, including IsmailHamzah and Health Minister Dr Adham Baba.

Prior to this, several media personnel have also been called in for questioning over their reporting and postings, including health news site CodeBlue editor-in-chief Boo Su-Lyn and South China Morning Post reporter Tashny Sukumaran.

Boo (below) was questioned over her coverage on findings from an independent inquiry into the 2016 Johor Bahru’s Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) fire.

Tashny, meanwhile, was called in over tweets she posted when reporting on the May 1 immigration raid at Selangor Mansion in Kuala Lumpur. Her case was later classified as no further action.

According to Fahmi further, the actions taken by the new Perikatan Nasional government against the media could cause the country to slip in the Reporters Without Borders’ (RSF) press freedom rankings.

