ZAHID LOYALISTS SHOW THEIR CLAWS – EVEN AS THEIR MASTER SWEET-TALKS ‘SLEEPING BEAUTY’ MUHYIDDIN: ZAHID IS THE ONE WHO SHOULD BE PM9, HE IS THE ONE WHO TURNED UMNO AROUND – NUR JAZLAN

UMNO president Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi should get the support of the leadership and its grassroots after turning Umno around, said Nur Jazlan Mohamed.

“Despite being oppressed by Pakatan Harapan, Zahid has managed to turn the party around to where it is today, which is in the government under Perikatan Nasional,” said the Johor Umno deputy chief to the Suara Merdeka news portal today.

He said Umno had faced defections by its own MPs to PH and had its assets frozen under its administration.

“Umno is now strengthened and ready to face the 15th general election, after its lawyers managed to unfreeze the party’s assets in court.

“As such, Umno leaders should support Zahid’s efforts to strengthen the party. It is better for us to expose Bersatu’s weaknesses as a party that is not fit to lead the country,” said the former Pulai MP.

He said only Umno is fit to be the leading party in GE15 as it has the most support.

Meanwhile, Nur Jazlan urged other party leaders to stop the polemics on the issue of who should be prime minister in the next election.

He said the issue was complicated as there were Umno MPs who had already defected to Bersatu while another small group is in the party.

“It is only by coincidence that Muhyiddin Yassin was made the prime minister as a result of Zahid and PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang’s cooperation after Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s resignation.

“On top of that was the Covid-19 pandemic, hence it was the right decision for Umno, PAS and Gabungan Parti Sarawak to name Muhyiddin as the prime minister.

“There’s no need for another candidate if there is a snap election. But the political situation may change and there could be adjustments if GE15 is held next year,” said Nur Jazlan.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

