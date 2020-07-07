MAHATHIR’S ‘MOLE’ KHAIRUDDIN QUITS AMANAH AFTER FAILING TO SPLIT PAKATAN OVER PM CANDIDATE ISSUE?

Khairuddin Abu Hassan, a stalwart of former premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad, has renounced his support for Pakatan Harapan, citing an unwillingness to accept PKR president Anwar Ibrahim as a prime minister candidate.

In a statement, Khairuddin (above) hit out at Anwar over the Harapan chairperson’s alleged inability to lead PKR and Harapan, leading to the eventual split and fall from federal power.

“PKR is now facing problems and had fallen apart under Anwar’s leadership,” he claimed.

unworthy to lead the country and suggested that he may go on a campaign to block his rise. In the past, Khairuddin had claimed that Anwar isthe country and suggested that he may go on a campaign to block his rise.

Meanwhile, Khairuddin announced his decision to quit Amanah with immediate effect.

“I would like to record my appreciation for Amanah president and leadership that had trusted me to contest in Jasin, Malacca during the last 14th general election.

“InsyaAllah, I will be meeting with the Amanah president soon and communicate my decision to return the seat, as well as to resign from my position as the Jasin Parliament coordinator,” he said.

Khairuddin, who warned that Harapan will not repeat its GE14 victory under Anwar’s lead, urged remaining leaders to also reject the Port Dickson MP’s bid as the ninth prime minister.

A former Umno man, Khairuddin left the party in 2015 and had a brief stint with Bersatu, along with leaders and members allied to Mahathir.

He remained loyal to Mahathir even after leaving Bersatu to lead the Citizens Declaration movement, mobilised as part of efforts to seek the removal of then prime minister Najib Abdul Razak in the early days of the 1MDB scandal.

Khairuddin had made his political comeback with Amanah shortly before GE14 to contest the Jasin Parliament seat, which he lost to BN’s Ahmad Hamzah by a 219-vote majority in a three-cornered fight. – mkini

Amanah appears split over move to back Anwar as Pakatan’s PM candidate

PETALING JAYA: Parti Amanah Negara leaders appeared split over a decision to support Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as Pakatan Harapan’s prime minister candidate. A leader who spoke on condition of anonymity said the presidential council made the decision without consulting the grassroots. “We do not know what transpired during the meeting. “And then there was a joint announcement together with DAP and PKR that they are now supporting Anwar as the prime minister candidate. We are in the dark too,” he said. Another leader said they had no other choice. “This is for our political survival although many doubt that Anwar could command majority support in Parliament,” he said. He said this in reference to the joint statement issued by Anwar, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng affirming that they were now backing the PKR president as the coalition’s prime minister candidate. Previously, DAP and Amanah had backed a proposal for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to return as the premier for the third time. According to the proposal, Anwar would be made deputy prime minister and succeed Dr Mahathir in six months. However, PKR was adamant that Anwar be named as the prime minister candidate. Dr Mahathir then proposed Shafie as the prime minister candidate in a bid to end the deadlock, and presumably to garner support from Sabah and Sarawak parliamentarians. The presidential council said in a statement that they had given Anwar the “full mandate” to continue discussions with all parties, including Shafie, in their bid to return to power. Perikatan Nasional came to power in March following the collapse of the Pakatan government after then premier Dr Mahathir tendered his resignation in the wake of persistent pressure to hand over the reins to Anwar. Amanah secretary-general Datuk Dr Hatta Ramli, however, denied that they had made a U-turn to support Anwar as the prime minister candidate. “We have always supported Anwar as the prime minister candidate. The question of U-turn should not arise,” said Dr Hatta. Asked if Anwar could command the support of majority parliamentarians, Dr Hatta said “Wait and watch”. – ANN

MKINI / ANN

.