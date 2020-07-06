‘I WILL GO BY THE BOOK’ – SPEAKER ARIFF TO ALLOW MUHYIDDIN’S MOTION TO REMOVE HIM TO BE TABLED ON MONDAY

PETALING JAYA: A motion to appoint former Election Commission (EC) chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun as Dewan Rakyat Speaker will be tabled in Parliament on July 13.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof confirmed the motion would form part of the Dewan’s Order Paper, which lists debates and motions to be held when lawmakers meet next Monday.

“Yes, these motions exist. Nothing else for me to add. Ask the Prime Minister and the Law Minister for further comments,” he said when contacted on Monday (July 6).

The former Court of Appeal judge said that he will allow the motion to be tabled but will “go by the book” where they are concerned.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had submitted motions for the removal of Mohamad Ariff and his deputy Nga Kor Ming on June 26.

Their removal will pave the way for Azhar to be elected by lawmakers as the new Speaker while Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said is said to be replacing Nga.

According to House rules, Azhar and Azalina’s names must be submitted to the Dewan Rakyat 14 days before its meeting.

It was learned that Perikatan Nasional had agreed, during a recent meeting, to nominate the duo to replace Mohamad Ariff and Nga.

When contacted, Azalina remained tight-lipped over her candidacy.

“Humans can only plan, but God will decide in the end,” she said.

Previously, the senior Umno lawmaker had been touted to replace Nga as the Deputy Speaker.

Azhar, popularly known as Art Harun, was appointed as EC chief in September 2018 while Azalina had served as minister in charge of law and parliament during the Barisan Nasional administration.

ANN

.