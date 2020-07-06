Umno Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki has turned to netizens amid suggestions for BN to abandon its “scale” logo in favour of a common symbol by Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Taking to Facebook, Asyraf asked his followers to vote in an online poll on whether the BN logo is still relevant and should be retained or whether it is no longer relevant and should be rebranded.

“Based on the results in the latest Chini by-election and previous by-elections, do you think the BN logo is still relevant or accepted?” he asked.

The poll saw more 38,300 votes with 82 percent wanting the BN logo to be retained.

Another 18 percent said the BN logo was no longer relevant.

The debate comes amid a surprise announcement by Umno supreme council member Annuar Musa that Umno and PAS have in principle agreed to support Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin as the prime ministerial candidate for the next general election.

This had courted protests from some Umno leaders who believe Umno and PAS can win the next general election without having to make concessions to Bersatu.

Muhyiddin had been working to formalise the PN coalition so that its component parties can contest under a common platform and negotiate their share of parliamentary seats for the next general election.

The Harapan government, which came into power in the 2018 general election, collapsed in late February after Muhyiddin pulled his party out of the coalition.

Muhyiddin was sworn in as the new prime minister on March 1 after former premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad refused to lead a new coalition comprising Bersatu, PKR defectors, BN, PAS, GPS, PBS, and STAR.

Muhyiddin’s rival, disputed Bersatu chairperson Mahathir, has warned that Bersatu would be devastated in the 15th general election if they competed under PN due to overlaps in electoral constituencies with Umno and PAS. – FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Zahid tells Umno MPs to back Muhyiddin leadership

PETALING JAYA: Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has instructed the party’s MPs to rally behind Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and his Perikatan Nasional (PN) government ahead of next week’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

Zahid said the support from Umno and Barisan Nasional MPs was vital to thwart “efforts to threaten the position of the PM by parties who want the position”.

“All BN ministers and deputy ministers have been asked to take appropriate action under their respective ministries to help the economy recover and create job opportunities for those who have been affected by Covid-19,” Zahid said in a statement.

This comes as former leader Dr Mahathir Mohamad seeks a vote of no confidence against Muhyiddin, who was sworn in as prime minister following the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government earlier this year.

Zahid also said Umno should not be dragged into PH’s debate on its PM candidate, and instead focus on people’s welfare. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.