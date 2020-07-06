RM50K CASH BONUSES & MERCEDES BENZES FOR THEMSELVES – LESS THAN A MONTH, ESSENTIAL WATER SUPPLY FOR THE PEOPLE – 40 YEARS WAIT! CLUELESS, GREEDY & IN A TIME BUBBLE OF ITS OWN, HADI & CO SHOW HOW UNFIT THEY ARE TO RULE

Politics | July 6, 2020 by | 0 Comments

  

    

    

Najib Razak and Hadi Awang - Opposition Break-Up and RM90 Million

   

   

Brown Tap Water

    

    

   

PLUS Highway - North-South Expressway

    

   

   

 PAS Deputy President Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man

   

   

   

China Three Gorges Dam

     

     

  

Malaysia - Corruption - Cash

    

   

 

Petronas Station - Petronas Twin Towers

   

   

    

Hadi Awang - Herd of Cows

   

  

        

Ahmad Yakob – Kelantan Menteri Besar Chief Minister - Mercedes Benz S450L AMG

FINANCE TWITTER

.

Copyright © 2020 | Malaysia Chronicle