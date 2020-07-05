EVEN WHEN IN GOVT, PAS WORKS IN SHOCKING SUPER-SLOW TIME: KELANTAN WATER WOES TO BE FULLY RESOLVED ONLY IN 40 YEARS’ TIME – TUAN IBRAHIM

The Water and Environment Ministry has estimated that a comprehensive solution to Kelantan’s water supply woes will only be reached in the next three to four decades.

Its minister Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said steps are being taken in stages as part of efforts to offer relief to the people in Kelantan.

“The pipes in Kelantan are too old, I think it is about 40 years and so it will incur a large cost to replace.

“If we don’t replace it then the problem will not be solved,” said the PAS deputy president, adding that the water supply issue in the party’s stronghold state is among the ministry’s priorities.

“It also includes enlarging the existing water reservoirs, with Kelantan’s high number of residents requiring continuous supply and we are targeting completion in the next 30 to 40 years.

“InsyaAllah it will be done,” he said at a press conference after meeting with Kelantan Menteri Besar Ahmad Yakob and the state’s executive councillors at Kompleks Kota Darulnaim, Kota Bharu, today.

Overall, Tuan Ibrahim said the ministry would require RM7.3 billion in allocation to execute its planned projects.

He said the ministry will be submitting an application for the allocation to the Economic Planning Unit in the Prime Minister’s Department, for it to be included in the 12th Malaysia Plan.

“The overall allocation involved several big projects including the three-phase flood retention project in Tumpat, Rantau Panjang and Pasir Mas.

“Aside from that, in Tunjung, RM600 million has been approved for an integrated sewerage project and other projects related to flood and water supply issues,” he said, adding that work is in progress with phase one scheduled for completion in October.

MKINI

