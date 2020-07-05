MAHATHIR CAMP IN PANIC MODE – PERIKATAN TO CALL FOR SNAP GE ‘ANYTIME’ NOW OR UMNO TO TRIGGER SNAP POLLS ANYTIME NOW? AZMIN SOUNDS FAKE WAR DRUMS – IF SNAP GE HELD NOW, HIS CARTEL PLUS MAHATHIR & MUHYIDDIN’S BERSATU WILL BE WIPED OUT BY A RESURGENT NAJIB-LED UMNO

The Perikatan Nasional (PN) government led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has met the criteria to call for snap polls anytime, as it had overcome political, economic, and public health crises said International Trade and Industry Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali.

The next general election could be held this year or next year, Azmin was quoted as saying by Sin Chew Daily at a dinner event in Johor Bahru yesterday.

He said it was important for all parties to get themselves ready and be united in facing the polls.

Azmin said that Harapan, in its 22-month rule, was unable to resolve various issues faced by the people – something he said the PN government is trying to rectify.

“We are not destroying the country. The government will take care of the welfare of all people and we will continue to attract foreign direct investment to ensure the prosperity of the country,” he said.

He said that while Malaysia was hit hard by the economic fallout caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the situation in the country had improved following a stimulus package announced by the government.

He also took a jab at Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Pakatan Harapan for being unable to resolve the political impasse on the prime minister candidate.

Last month, Singapore’s Straits Times reported that Muhyiddin was gearing up for snap elections by the year’s end after tabling an “election budget”.

Umno and PAS were also reportedly working to formalise the Muafakat Nasional coalition and preparing for the polls.

MKINI

