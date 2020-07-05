NAJIB SQUASHES MAHATHIR: IN CHINI, ZAHID CROWS AFTER THUMPING WIN – EVEN AS MUHYIDDIN SQUIRMS – IS GRAND VICTORY AN ENDORSEMENT FOR UMNO OR FOR PN?

Six victories in by-elections, including the latest for the Chini state seat has proven that BN is still relevant and accepted by the people, BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, adding that this put paid to all the talk that the BN symbol was no longer accepted by the public.

“I am convinced that these six by-elections (after the 14th General Election) clearly provides evidence that BN is not only still relevant but also has a bright future if the component parties and friends in Umno and Muafakat Nasional give their support to ensure success in the next general election.

“In addition, we are now part of Perikatan Nasional,” said Zahid who is also Umno president.

“This combination will also contribute to success and voters in Chini want continuity of BN services,” he told reporters after the official announcement of the results of the Chini by-election at the National Youth Skills Training Institute (IKBN) in Pekan last night.

Prior to this, BN had won the parliamentary seats in Cameron Highlands, Tanjung Piai and Kimanis seats as well as the state seats in Semenyih and Rantau.

Meanwhile, Pekan MP Najib Abdul Razak who is also Pekan Umno division head said although faced with two independent candidates, the Muafakat Nasional was not complacent in tackling the competition.

“This victory shows that BN and Muafakat Nasional has such strong support that the two independent candidates lost their deposits.

“I consider this as a victory for the voters in Chini as they want a people’s representative who can serve them and continue the development in this area as well as ensure a better future,” he said.

The Chini state seat by-election saw BN candidate Mohd Sharim Md Zain, 41, winning with a majority of 12,650 after gaining 13,872 votes.

Of the challengers, independent candidates Tengku Zainul Hisham Tengku Hussin, 64, obtained 1,222 votes while Mohd Shukri Mohd Ramli, 49, only received 137 votes, causing both to lose their deposits.

Pahang Menteri Besar Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail described the ‘young candidate’ strategy which fielded Mohd Sharim as a major victory for BN.

He said besides being a young candidate, Mohd Sharim was known to many of the Chini residents as he was active in various youth associations and often assisted the previous state assemblyperson, the late Abu Bakar Harun. –– Bernama

Chini victory an endorsement of Muhyiddin’s leadership and Perikatan Nasional

Barisan Nasional (BN) winning the Chini state seat was pretty much expected and the thumping victory by Umno’s candidate can be seen as an endorsement of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition of three Malay-based parties.

But just as importantly, it is seen as recognition of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister and leader of the coalition.

This is Muhyiddin’s first victory as prime minister and the landslide achieved must have tasted rather sweet as it not only gives him the mandate to lead but to refocus his attention towards steering the country out of the Covid-19 quagmire.

Mohd Sharim Md Zin won with a huge majority of 12,650 votes, trouncing two Independent candidates who were probably left in a daze.

An Umno man, Mohd Sharim Md Zain polled 13,872 votes against Independent candidates former Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Pekan deputy division chief Tengku Datuk Zainul Hisham Tengku Hussin who obtained 1,222 votes and Mohd Shukri Mohd Ramli who polled just 137 votes from the15,231 voters who came out to vote.

Although he contested under Barisan Nasional, PN leaders had campaigned for him and the co-operation between Umno, Bersatu and PAS grassroot workers showed the effectiveness of the Malay coalition.

The state constituency which is one of the four state seats under the Pekan parliamentary constituency has 20,972 voters. Polling for the by-election was held yesterday where 73.87 per cent of voters turned up to vote.

The two weeks of campaigning was carried out in a relaxed manner and there was a total absence of any tension among the party workers — this is probably because Sharim’s opponents were lightweights.

All the same, PN had set a target of a 10,000-vote majority given the seat was BN’s the past four terms.

The 12,650 majority easily surpassed this and could also be due to the good work done by the previous assemblyman Datuk Abu Bakar Harun who died on May 7, triggering this by-election.

The margin more than doubled Abu Bakar’s previous one in 2018.The ease of the victory must also be credited to Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak as Chini is in his constituency.

The huge majority polled can also be considered as Najib’s personal victory who has been under heavy attack by his arch enemy Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad who is also gunning for Muhyiddin.

Dr Mahathir even issued a 41-paragraph open letter addressed to the Chini voters in which he attacked his two former protégés and repeated all the accusations from before where he accused Muhyiddin of betrayal and Najib a kleptocrat.

But the reality on the ground is voters did not heed any of Dr Mahathir’s words as proven during the campaign; the people were not interested in national issues but rather bread and butter ones — something which the 7th prime minister is not very good at.

For Muhyiddin and PN, this is a good beginning and as for Najib it is a recognition of his prowess in Pekan. malay mail

BERNAMA / MALAY MAIL

