‘ANYTHING GOES’ UMNO OPENS THE DOOR – FOR ANYONE WHO WANTS TO REJOIN – ESPECIALLY NAJIB’S EX-HENCHMEN LIKE SALLEH KERUAK

Sabah Umno is ready to open the door to any former party leader and members who wished to rejoin the party struggled, its communications director has said.

As such, Ghazalie Ansing said there was no need for the division to seek the feedback of party grassroots prior to considering the application of former Umno treasurer Salleh Said Keruak to rejoin.

Ghazalie said this in a statement today following the call by Kota Belud Umno chief Fadli Juanas that Salleh’s return to be first reviewed and discussed with the grassroots.

Fadli had yesterday reportedly said this is as members were still disappointed and upset with the actions of several former Umno leaders who left the party following its fall in GE14 over two years ago.

“Sabah Umno opens its doors to all former leaders or any leaders who wish to fight with Umno.

“Hence, the question of the need for Sabah Umno chief to discuss with division chiefs prior to accepting the admission of former Umno leaders and members do not arise,” he said.

“[…] Umno is an inclusive, not exclusive, party. We accept any Bumiputera Malaysian who is qualified to be a member,” he added.

Salleh, the former Sabah chief minister, said on June 30 that he sought to revoke his application to join PKR.

Instead, he applied to return on May 26 through Sabah Umno chief and liaison committee chairperson Bung Moktar Radin.

He said he decided to do so upon reviewing his previous move to joining other state Umno leaders in leaving the party.

Commenting on the matter, BN secretary-general Annuar Musa had on Thursday said that while the coalition did not object to Salleh’s application, the latter must undergo several processes before a final decision is reached by top Umno leadership.

MKINI

