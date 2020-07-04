IF ANWAR CAN MEET MUHYIDDIN & HAMZAH, WHY CAN’T I? BUT PERHAPS PKR’S SUNGAI ACHEH REP HAS FORGOTTEN HE’S NOT PKR PRESIDENT – AND DID NOT INFORM HIS OWN PARTY CHIEFS NOR THE PAKATAN TOP COUNCIL

SUNGAI Acheh assemblyman Zulkifli Ibrahim today slammed PKR for sacking him without a reason or giving him a chance to defend himself.

He said in a press conference that he did not know why he was sacked.

“I am asking myself why the party sacked me. I have not been given any solid reasons nor have I been given the chance to defend myself.

“The party disciplinary committee didn’t even call me in but just removed me from the party summarily,” he said.

If the sacking was over his meetings with Perikatan Nasional politicians, then the party was practising double standards, he said.

“If PKR president Anwar Ibrahim can meet Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainuddin and Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, what is wrong with me meeting Muhyiddin?” he asked, alluding to Anwar’s recent meetings with the two leaders.

Anwar had said that he did not visit the two politicians to discuss political alignments but matters related to current affairs and the Home Ministry. He also said he met the leaders to convey to them the opposition’s views.

Zulkifli said that he would be supporting PN now that he has been fired from PKR.

“I will now stand firm with PN and Muhyiddin as I am convinced that this government puts the people first.

“In the coming Penang state assembly sitting, I will be in the opposition bloc,” he said.

Zulkifli was one of three state PKR leaders sacked from the party on June 30. The others were Seberang Jaya assemblyman Dr Afif Bahardin and state PKR Wanita chief Nur Zarina Zakaria.

Photos of Zulkifli, Afif and several Bersatu leaders at a meeting with Muhyiddin in Putrajaya have recently made their rounds on social media.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.