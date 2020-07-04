BOMBSHELL – MUHYIDDIN IN A DILEMMA: SET TO BE BETRAYED BY POWER-HUNGRY UMNO – WHO WILL MUHYIDDIN PICK TO MAKE UP HIS DWINDLING MPs? MAHATHIR & WARISAN – OR ANWAR & PAKATAN?

Politics | July 4, 2020 by | 0 Comments

    

       

     

Photo Op - Prime Minister After General Election - Muhyiddin Yassin and 14 Government Leaders

     

 

    

Photo Op - Meeting - Muhyiddin Yassin and 14 Government Leaders

   

  

   

UMNO PAS Alliance - Zahid Hamidi and Hadi Awang

    

     

     

    

   

     

Tiong King Sing and Wee Ka Siong

     

    

   

Muhyiddin Yassin - Prime Minister Legitimacy In Question

   

   

   

Puppet Regime - Zahid Hamidi and Najib Razak - Blackmail Muhyiddin Yassin

   

   

    

Najib Razak in Prison - Jail

      

FINANCE TWITTER

.

Copyright © 2020 | Malaysia Chronicle