THUNDER IN UMNO OVER MUHYIDDIN AS PM: WHAT! WHO SAYS HE CAN BE PM IF WE WIN GE15 – SABAH UMNO DEMANDS ANSWERS FROM ZAHID

Sabah Umno will meet party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to get an explanation on the party’s decision to support Muhyiddin Yassin as the prime ministerial candidate for the 15th general election.

Its chief Bung Moktar Radin (above) told Malaysiakini that he was not notified of the matter of Muhyiddin’s selection.

“I will meet the party president in the near future to get a thorough explanation on this agreement.

“As the head of Sabah Umno, I have yet to be notified and only heard about it through social media and media outlets.

“Whatever it is, Umno has its leader and my leader is the president of the party.

“We have faith in the party president to discuss the direction of the party,” he said.

Singapore’s Straits Times had reported that several Umno chiefs had questioned a decision by their leadership to nominate Muhyiddin as PN’s PM candidate.

Former cabinet minister Shahrir Ahmad said in a Facebook posting that the parties within the coalition should have solved the GE15 seat allocation issue first rather than focusing on a PM candidate.

Annuar Musa

“Why solve who will become the PM? Aren’t they supposed to solve how they can work together in the 15th general election? For instance, will they be using their own respective logos? Or are all the parties using one logo?” he posed.

Yesterday, Muafakat Nasional, which comprises Umno and PAS, agreed in principle to continue supporting Muhyiddin as the prime ministerial andidate for the next general election.

Its secretary, Annuar Musa, said that the matter had been discussed at a meeting recently.

On July 1, a meeting attended by top Perikatan Nasional leaders also reiterated their backing for Muhyiddin.

“All leaders expressed support for Muhyiddin (me) and are in consensus to strengthen understanding and cooperation for the sake of political stability, the people’s well-being and the country’s prosperity,” Muhyiddin said in his Facebook posting after the meeting

The July 1 meeting

Other than Zahid, other who attended the meeting were PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang, MCA president Wee Ka Siong, MIC president S Vigneswaran, PBB president Abang Johari Openg, SUPP president Sim Kui Hian, PDP president Tiong King Sing, PRS president James Masing, PBRS president Joseph Kurup and Star president Jeffrey Kitingan.

Also present were PN government whip Azmin Ali and Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainuddin.

To date, the PN coalition has yet to be formalised.

