BOMBSHELL – UMNO WON’T SUPPORT MUHYIDDIN AS PM AFTER GE15 – KU LI THE NEXT WARLORD TO DEMAND UMNO THROWS OUT BERSATU – ‘WE ARE GOING TO HAVE A VERY UNSTABLE SITUATION IF YOU BRING IN BERSATU’

Umno advisor Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah believed that his party would like to jettison Bersatu during the next general election in order to win and be in a dominant position.

Speaking to Channel News Asia, Tengku Razaleigh said should Umno not come out of the election in a dominant position, there will be political instability.

“Bersatu shouldn’t come into the picture. They (party members) feel it should be just Muafakat (Nasional) – PAS and Umno along with traditional partners of BN (which are) MCA and MIC.

“Then you won’t have much of a problem in terms of allocation of seats.

“But if you bring in Bersatu, we may face an election (outcome) that would put us in a hung situation again – nobody in a dominant position and nobody with a clear majority.

“Then we are going to have a very unstable situation,” said Tengku Razaleigh, 83, now on his eighth-term as the Gua Musang MP.

When asked if he believed Umno would continue to support Muhyiddin Yassin as the prime minister past the next general election, Tengku Razaleigh disagreed.

“I don’t think so. The arrangement in Perikatan Nasional (now) is purely to ensure stability.

“When we face the general election, it is a different ballgame. Umno will have to get its act together (before then),” he said.

Tengku Razaleigh believed that Umno’s chances in the next election was good but was unable to name a possible candidate for prime minister.

“That is the big question. What Umno and BN have to decide is to hoist a person that can lead. One with integrity.

“Those who were leaders yesterday must be prepared to sacrifice themselves and give way to new people who are not tainted,” he said.

There are question marks over whether PN – formed on an ad hoc basis in March – would survive until the next general election, which must be held by 2023.

All three parties faced off against each other during the 2018 elections, which saw Umno mostly coming on top.

MKINI

.