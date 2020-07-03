MUHYIDDIN A STEP CLOSER TO REJOINING UMNO – AZMIN CARTEL, BERSATU A STEP NEARER TO OBLIVION: AFTER ALL THESE MONTHS, UMNO, PAS & SARAWAK PARTIES HAVE NO INTEREST TO FORMALIZE PERIKATAN – ‘ASSASSIN’ NUR JAZLAN LETS THE CAT OUT OF THE BAG AFTER ‘GRAND SHOW’ OF SUPPORT FOR MUHYIDDIN AS PM, BUT SILENCE ON PN

EFFORTS to register Perikatan Nasional appear to not have the backing of Umno, PAS and Sarawak parties, a portal reported Nur Jazlan Mohamed as saying.

The Johor Umno deputy chief told Suara Merdeka that his party and PAS, which are in the Muafakat Nasional alliance, as well as Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) are only supporting Muhyiddin Yassin as the PN prime minister.

He said a meeting of PN parties on Wednesday did not reach a decision on whether to have the fledgling coalition formally registered so as to contest the 15th general election.

PN, comprising Umno, PAS, GPS and 30 MPs from Muhyiddin’s faction in Bersatu, is not registered, unlike Muafakat, Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan.

“The intent of some Bersatu individuals has sparked worry among Muafakat and GPS leaders, who, as a coalition of MPs, only support Muhyiddin as prime minister,” said Nur Jazlan.

It was reported that after the meeting, Umno, PAS and GPS leaders reiterated their support for Muhyiddin. There was no mention of PN’s registration.

Nur Jazlan said some leaders who sat in the meeting may be uncomfortable with the idea of registration as the majority of voters are still unfamiliar with the coalition, which was formed only in late February, when a group of lawmakers left PH to team up with Umno, PAS and GPS.

The former Pulai MP added that Bersatu still lacks grassroots support despite the party having been established in 2016 and winning GE14 two years later as part of PH.

“(Bersatu) is still at the pro-tem stage, as its first official elections will take place only at the end of September.

“Leaders who attended the PN meeting were worried that even if it gets registered, the coalition’s logo won’t be as recognisable as BN and PAS’.

“Bersatu’s weakness at the grassroots level should not infect PN, and in the end, also cripple Muafakat and GPS.”

