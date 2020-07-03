IN SELANGOR, AZMIN PLOTS – WHILE UMNO KEEPS A WARY EYE ON HIM: IN KEDAH, PAS MB CAVES IN TO BERSATU DEMANDS FOR GLC POSTS

Selangor Umno chief Noh Omar has questioned an alleged exclusion of state Perikatan Nasional (PN) representatives from attending a Selangor Federal Development Action Council meeting recently chaired by Senior Minister Azmin Ali.

Taking to Facebook, Noh said this was a departure from the body’s role as a platform for elected representatives from federal ruling parties – in this case, PN members – to take part in developments of states held by the federal opposition.

“It is extraordinary and strange when Selangor PN state assemblypersons and MPs were not invited to attend the meeting, and instead, the menteri besar from Harapan received an invitation,” said Noh who referred to Azmin’s series of Twitter postings of the meeting held on Monday.

“This (the action council) is an important platform to strengthen the existing good relationship fostered between the federal government and state government in Selangor from a development aspect,” said Azmin.

The former Selangor menteri besar, who shared a photograph taken during the meeting which showed Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari in attendance, declared the cooperation was to ensure effective implementation of the development agenda for the people.

Given the council’s role as a platform for the federal government in opposition-held states, Noh said he was puzzled by the situation, questioning whether Amirudin had switched sides to PN or Azmin (below) still viewed himself as the Harapan Selangor MB.

“I would like to ask: Has the Selangor MB joined PN? Or does Azmin still see himself as the Selangor MB from Harapan?

“No matter what, in future, please involve PN representatives from Umno and PAS,” stressed the Tanjung Karang MP.

“For sure Muafakat Nasional can contribute to strengthening PN in Selangor.

“Because if Selangor belongs to PN, it certainly it would be better for the people of Selangor,” he added.

PKR, with 17 seats, remains the largest Harapan component in Selangor following its recent sacking of Lembah Jaya assemblyperson Haniza Talha from the party.

The figure is down from 21 seats it won in the 14th general elections.

Selangor has a composition of 56 state seats, namely PKR (17), DAP (16) Amanah (eight), BN (five), Bersatu (five), independent (four) and PAS (one).

