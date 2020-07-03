MONEY OR PRINCIPLES? THE REAL FACE OF TIAN CHUA SOON TO BE KNOWN – AS PKR ORDERS AZMIN ALLY TO QUIT CUSHY GOVT POST

PKR vice-president Chua Tian Chang, better known as Tian Chua, has been instructed to resign as Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) chairman, said sources.

This was revealed in a letter to him from party secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail that was seen by The Malaysian Insight.

In the letter dated June 29, Saifuddin said the PKR central leadership committee decided the previous day that Tian Chua must resign from the political appointment made last year or face action from the party.

The move comes right after PKR sacked five leaders close to former deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali on Sunday, namely Wanita chief Haniza Mohd Talha, Sabah Wanita chief Rahimah Majid, Penang Wanita chief Nur Zarina Zakaria, and Penang assemblymen Afif Bahardin (Seberang Jaya) and Zulkifli Ibrahim (Nibong Tebal).

Tian Chua and two others – Penang Wanita communications director Carolyn Khor and Machap Jaya rep Ginie Lim – were let off with a warning.

Although no reasons were given, the disciplinary action is believed to be part of PKR’s move to get rid of Azmin supporters in the run-up to the elections.

Former Batu MP Tian Chua, who was appointed MPC chairman by the previous Pakatan Harapan government on April 26 last year, confirmed receiving the letter on Wednesday night via email.

“Whoever circulated this (letter) is completely unethical and irresponsible,” he told The Malaysian Insight in a WhatsApp text.

He declined to say if he will comply with the order to quit the MPC post.

On Tuesday, he launched MPC’s 2020 Productivity Report with Azmin, who is also international trade and industry minister. – July 3, 2020.

A copy of the letter sent from PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail to vice-president Tian Chua.

– THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.