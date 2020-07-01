LIKE ANWAR, SARAWAK REFUSES TO BE A STUPID PAWN IN MAHATHIR’S GAME – UNLIKE DAP & AMANAH: WE ARE NOT INTERESTED TO TUSSLE FOR PM’S POST, SAYS ABANG JO – EVEN AS SABAH PKR THROWS SUPPORT BEHIND ANWAR AS PM WHILE ‘LAUDING’ SHAFIE’S ‘EXPERIENCE’

KUCHING: The Sarawak government is not interested in getting involved in the tussle for the prime minister’s post, says Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Chief Minister said the state government’s priority was developing Sarawak state.

“We are focusing on development. To me, the post of prime minister is secondary,” he told reporters after performing the earth-breaking ceremony for the proposed Jalan Sungai Maong-Segedup project here on Tuesday (June 30).

He said however that there was a need for a stable federal administration.

“What we need is a stable government at the federal level because we are facing a lot of challenges, including Covid-19 which is not over yet,” he said.

Abang Johari said a focused leadership was needed to manage these challenges, including the current economic challenges.

“So why quarrel about becoming prime minister? It is Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s turn now to be prime minister, why get involved in the post,” he said.

In his speech earlier, Abang Johari took a swipe at those who were “quarrelling” to become the next prime minister.

“Even my name was dragged in. Apparently there were people who wanted to meet me. But what is the purpose of wanting to meet me? We just want to focus on developing Sarawak. That’s all we want to be involved in.

“We don’t get involved in the politics of the other side. We concentrate on development in our urban and rural areas,” he said.

It was previously reported that PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim tried to meet Abang Johari earlier this month to rally support to become the next prime minister but was snubbed by the Chief Minister.

On a separate matter, Abang Johari said the state government would proceed with the Batang Lupar, Batang Igan and Batang Rambungan bridge projects that it took over from the Federal Government after they were put on hold by the previous Pakatan Harapan administration.

He said this was because asking the new Federal Government to review the deferment of the projects would take time.

“We have the funds, we have committed to the projects and we will proceed with them so there is no delay. But since we have taken up these projects, we may ask the Federal Government to give us more funds for other projects,” he said.

