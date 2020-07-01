SHAFIE STARTS TO FIZZLE OUT – NO AMOUNT OF BOOTLICKING MAHATHIR OR PM9 PROMISES CAN SAVE WARISAN: IN ANOTHER EXODUS, MORE THAN 1,320 LEAVE WARISAN WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

MORE than 1,000 Parti Warisan Sabah members from 12 branches in Libaran have announced their departure from the party with immediate effect.

According to Kg Sri Ujung 2 branch head Nolokman Tamal, who led the exodus, 1,320 members, mostly from the Sg Sibuga state constituency, have lost confidence in the party’s top leadership.

“We resigned of our own free will, without any pressure.

“We also pledge our support for Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister and Musa Aman as Sg Sibuga assemblyman,” he told a press conference in Sandakan today.

He said 1,250 of those leaving Warisan are from 112 branches in Sg Sibuga, while 70 are from a branch in the Gum-Gum constituency.

On Friday, more than 1,000 members from 11 Libaran branches announced their exit from the party.

– Bernama

.