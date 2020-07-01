WARLORDS REJOICE AS CONFIDENCE RISES KLEPTOCRATIC NAJIB WILL WALK FREE – STAUNCH ALLY SALLEH KERUAK APPLIES TO REJOIN UMNO
SABAH Umno has received an application from Salleh Said Keruak to rejoin the party, said chapter chief Bung Moktar Radin.
He said Salleh’s application came in a week or two ago.
“Umno has received the official application, and I have forwarded it to the Supreme Council for consideration and approval.
“Sabah Umno’s doors are open to former members, and leaders of any parties. We accept,” he told Bernama today.
Earlier, Salleh, a former Sabah chief minister who was Umno treasurer, said he has cancelled his application to join PKR.
He said he decided on the matter in April after studying the country’s political goings-on, including the squabbles within PKR.
Salleh applied to join PKR last October after quitting Umno in December 2018.
– Bernama
