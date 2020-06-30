BERSATU MAN CLOSE TO BOTH MUHYIDDIN & MAHATHIR MADE SIME DARBY CHAIRMAN – IRONICALLY, EVEN AS DR M’S ALLY WARNS OF MOVES TO MAKE PNB THE NEW ‘GRAVY TRAIN’

Sime Darby Plantation Bhd (SDP) has appointed Megat Najmuddin Megat Khas as the new chairperson of the board of directors, effective July 1.

Megat Najmuddin, 75, is currently the Bersatu disciplinary board chairperson. He is a former lawyer, lawmaker, and has sat in various boardrooms.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, SDP also announced that former Johor menteri besar Abdul Ghani Othman has resigned as chairperson and a member of the board effective today.

Megat Najmuddin, who holds a direct interest of 5,000 shares in SDP, currently holds chairpersonship in a number of publicly listed and private companies as well as non-governmental organisations, including chairperson of Asian Pac Holdings Bhd, SEG International Bhd, Green Venture Capital Sdn Bhd, Ulink Ascot Sdn Bhd, and the Malaysian Institute of Management.

Megat Najmuddin is also the president of the Federation of Public Listed Companies Bhd.

“On behalf of SDP, I welcome Megat Najmuddin as our chairperson at a time when the company is undergoing a crucial phase in its more than 100-year history as we lay out the foundation for our next stage of growth in our quest to be the leading integrated palm oil player,” said SDP group managing director Mohamad Helmy Othman Basha.

Helmy also expressed his appreciation to Abdul Ghani for his services and contributions since his appointment in 2013.

“It is with Abdul Ghani’s patient advice and judicious counsel that the company has overcome numerous challenges and lived through defining moments during this period, including the Sime Darby Group demerger exercise in 2017 and the unprecedented Covid-19 crisis that we are all still riding through,” he added. – Bernama

Kadir: Hornet’s nests stung ex-PNB CEO but successor shouldn’t hide them

Bersatu supreme council member A Kadir Jasin said the early departure of Abdul Jalil Rasheed (above) as the Permodalan Nasional Berhad CEO was likely due to him disturbing the hornet’s nests but said his successor Ahmad Zulqarnain Onn should not sweep them under the carpet. “Abdul Jalil’s tenure as president and CEO was very short because he disturbed a number of hornet’s nests in his effort to correct the situation. “It would be a major mistake if Zulqarnain tries to hide the hornet’s nests because many, particularly the financial market, already know about them,” he said. He said PNB is facing major challenges, which he listed, among others, a controversial land deal and also its involvement with Sapura Energy which share price has plummeted. “Much more debate is needed about PNB to improve its transparency and accountability. “I am confident that Zulqarnain won’t try and sweep them under the dirty carpet which could endanger PNB and its 14 million investors,” he said. Yesterday, PNB announced Zulqarnain (photo) will be its new CEO effective tomorrow. Zulqarnain was previously the deputy managing director of Khazanah Nasional Bhd and has over 23 years of experience in financial services and the corporate sector, PNB said in a statement. Abdul Jalil resigned as CEO on June 15. In his farewell speech, Abdul Jalil said he was choosing the difficult path but did not disclose details. “Oftentimes, making the right decisions is riddled with difficulties and some will be unpopular. The easy route would be to continue enjoying the perks of the office whilst battling with your own good conscience. “I have always believed that no individual is larger than an institution. I have no intention to drag PNB into this. PNB must be safeguarded at all costs. Hence I have chosen the difficult path, one that is lonely and devastating for my family and me,” he had said. Stephen Hagger, the Malaysian head of investment firm Credit Suisse Securities, sent a note to investors about Abdul Jalil’s departure with the title “Politics: Eaten by the sharks”. Hagger said Abdul Jalil “knows right from wrong, is not afraid and understands markets” but is “swimming with the sharks”. FocusMalaysia, quoting from Hagger’s notes to investors, said Abdul Jalil had “done that very rare thing in Malaysia and that is to resign in order to protect his own principles and maintain his integrity”. “Before he started, he made it very clear that he would resign rather than cross a red line,” Hagger added. Hagger said it was not clear what the red line was, but it was likely related to his refusal to give “side income jobs” to politicians and turn a blind eye to malfeasance.

