MUHYIDDIN’S CAT IS OUT OF THE BAG! NAJIB & ZAHID TO BE MADE ‘TUNS’ – BUT WON’T CONTEST IN GE15 – WHILE TAKIYUDDIN TO BE NEW KELANTAN MB? UMNO & PAS RUSH TO DAMAGE-CONTROL ‘ILL-INTENTIONED’ LIST OF PERIKATAN GE ‘CANDIDATES

Umno and PAS leaders have dismissed a list of intended GE15 candidates and seat allocation purportedly issued by Perikatan Nasional, which is making its rounds on social media.

Umno Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the list was false, without basis, and part of some “ill-intentioned” plot by certain quarters.

“It is just psychological warfare by certain ill-intentioned parties to trigger suspicion among the government component parties and grassroots.

“How can a candidate list be ready when negotiations on seat allocations among the parties have not even begun,” he said when contacted by Malaysiakini.

The list, which surfaced last night and has been circulating on WhatsApp, featured parliamentary seat allocation for BN, PAS, Bersatu, PBRS and PBS, supposedly for the next general election.

Asyraf instead said Umno is currently focusing on ensuring the current PN government can be defended.

“This is to ensure that all efforts to regenerate the national economy and fortify the people’s welfare following the movement control order (MCO) and Covid-19 can be implemented effectively,” said the youth leader who, according to the list, is to be fielded at Tumpat parliamentary seat in Kelantan.

The seat is currently held by PAS’ Che Abdullah Mat Nawi.

PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (above) also denied the list’s content.

“(PAS) committee has not discussed the issue of seats. I deny it (the list),” he responded briefly when contacted.

In the list, Umno and Bersatu had larger parliamentary seats to be contested, with 57 and 54 respectively, followed by PAS with 31.

According to the list also, several veteran politicians will allegedly not contest Parliament seats, such as the current Kota Bharu MP and PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan.

Instead, it is claimed that the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department will contest the Tanjong Mas state seat so the former could be the Kelantan menteri besar candidate, replacing Ahmad Yakob.

Tanjong Mas seat is being held by PAS’ Rohani Ibrahim, while Ahmad is slated to switch seats from Pasir Pekan state seat to Pengkalan Chepa parliamentary constituency to pave the way for a Cabinet position.

Other swaps include Umno’s Pengerang MP Azalina Othman who would switch to a state seat to be appointed the speaker of the Johor assembly.

It is also stated that leaders such as Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (Bagan Datoh MP), former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak (Pekan) and Felda chairperson Idris Jusoh (Besut) would not contest but instead, their names would be proposed for a Tun title.

Meanwhile, in Kedah, it is proposed that PAS field the menteri besar candidate while all elected representatives “friendly” of former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad be replaced by “new faces”.

Mahathir is the lawmaker for Langkawi in Kedah.

The current state menteri besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, from PAS, was only sworn in last month after he took over from disputed Bersatu deputy president Mukhriz Mahathir.

Mukhriz, who is Mahathir’s son, resigned as menteri besar after he lost majority support following the ‘Sheraton Move’ which saw the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government.

